Former Observer Writer Anna Merlan Has a Book Coming Out

Do you remember Anna Merlan from the Dallas Observer, back when the staff was big enough to need two elevators? Sure you do. Her presence is missed around here although I guess the internet makes everywhere “around here.” I only met her once, I believe, at Lee Harvey’s, and since I follow her on various social media sites, it feels a bit — to me, anyway — like she never left. Would I like to see her dropkick folks around here in the jeans? Obviously. But she is doing it somewhere and that’s good enough for me.

ANYWAY, Anna has a book coming out in April. It is titled Republic of Lies: American Conspiracy Theorists and Their Surprising Rise to Power, and I am very interested to read it and go insane. Maybe less interested in going insane because I have a lot of good things happening currently, personally, but I guess we all run that risk every day by simply going out into this bonkers world. So, OK. Go pre-order the book and then tell me your favorite gloomy-day pick-me-up in the comments, which are still active for whatever reason.