Leading Off (07/09/18)

25-Year-Old Who Enrolled at Hillcrest Allegedly Was Dating 14-Year-Old. Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley said he was 17 so he could play basketball. Also that he was a Hurricane Harvey evacuee. He had already been charged for that. This is new and worse.

Troy Aikman Doesn’t Dig the Electric Scooters. So, the updated list of Aikman’s enemies: 1) scooters 2) me. UPDATE to the update: thanks to a commenter below, I am reminded that the list is actually 1) Skip Bayless 2) scooters 3) me 4) admitting concussions are bad for football players’ long-term health. Sorry.

Man Claims He Was Shot at Trees in Deep Ellum. But, curiously, he called it in early Sunday morning almost 9 miles away, in Pleasant Grove. Trees’ owner disputes his account.

Shin-Soo Choo Makes First All-Star Squad. I, for one, always knew the Rangers outfielder had it in him, and you can check my record on that.

FC Dallas Loses, But Stays On Top of Western Conference. Your boys lost 2-0 on the road to Real Salt Lake, but stay atop the West thanks to a wild win over Atlanta United on the Fourth of July.