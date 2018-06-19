Leading Off (6/19/18)

Robert Jeffress Billboard Taken Down. The billboard along the Tollway said, “America is a Christian nation,” and with Jeffress’ smiling mug it promoted some sort of foolishness at First Baptist. Outfront Media, the billboard company, said it removed the message after getting a bunch of complaints. Jeffress is blaming the media and Mayor Mike Rawlings. Good job all around, people. Let’s call this one a win.

Tristan Simon Returns With New Restaurant. The Victory Park joint is called Billy Can Can, and the DMN spent a lot of time poking around behind the scenes to see what it’s all about. It’s probably too early to call this one a win, but I’ll go ahead and call it a win anyway because Victory Park desperately needs a win.

Clay Jenkins Tries to Bring Immigrant Children to Dallas. The county judge is working to set up shelters here for some of the kids who’ve been separated from their parents at the border. This is another win, if it happens, but it’s made possible only because, as a nation, we appear to be losing.