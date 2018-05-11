Leading Off (5/11/18)

Feds Want Dallas To Cough Up $1.3 Million for Mismanaged Housing Program. An audit from HUD’s inspector general’s office faults the city for letting an incompetent contractor, “a longtime associate of a local housing official,” use federal dollars to build crummy houses for low-income families. This predates the regime of City Manager T.C. Broadnax, who told HUD that Dallas shouldn’t have to pay.

McKinney City Council Member Says He Was Racially Profiled in Police Stop. Acknowledging that he was “argumentative” and “abrasive” after being pulled over for speeding and refusing to sign the citation, La’Shadion Shemwel maintains that he was arrested for driving while black. There’s video of the arrest, but you’ve probably already made up your mind on this one either way.

AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer to Advise on Time Warner Merger. The Washington Post says that the previously reported $600,000 deal with Michael Cohen made clear the president’s personal attorney would advise the Dallas-based company on its proposed merger with Time Warner, which was opposed by the Trump administration.

Happy Mother’s Day! Take us away, Danzig.