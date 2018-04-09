Leading Off (04/09/18)

Fort Worth Double Murder Suspect Arrested. Paige Lawyer, 37, was wanted for the murder of Otishae Womack, 30, and her daughter. They were found dead Friday. He was already facing charges of assault-family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Womack was the victim in both. Lawyer was arrested in another state yesterday (Fort Worth police did not say where). It is sad that this is a such a familiar story.

Jordan Spieth Almost Makes Pretty Good Comeback at The Masters. He carded nine birdies to catch up to Patrick Reed with two holes to play but couldn’t take the tournament from the golfer I only first heard about on Sunday and will likely never think about again. Still, pretty pretty pretty good.

Grapevine Police and Firemen Rescue Ducklings From Drain. For whatever reason, a mother duck and her ducklings were on the shoulder near Hwy 121 and 635. A driver saw them and turned around to help but by then — listen, you can probably tell by the “but” that it’s gonna get sad — the mother duck had been hit and killed by a vehicle. The ducklings, meanwhile, had fallen into a drain. Grapevine police and firemen came to the scene, lifted a heavy grate, and scooped up the ducklings. They’ll be raised by volunteers then released into the wild.

I Saw a Man With a Folding Table at the Corner of Garland Road and Jupiter Giving Away Free Turtles. No link, just something I saw and thought you guys might find interesting.

FC Dallas Stays Undefeated. Cristian Colman bounced in a header in the 89th minute — off a beautiful ball from Mauro Diaz — to tie Colorado. Your boys have only won once but haven’t lost yet. Probably should start getting more points now though.