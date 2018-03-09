Leading Off (3/9/18)

Remains Identified as Christina Morris. The human remains found in a field in Anna belonged to Morris, who had been missing since August 2014, police confirmed Thursday. The 23-year-old Morris was last seen in a Plano parking garage with Enrique Arochi, who was convicted of aggravated kidnapping in 2016 and sentenced to life in prison. Authorities did not say whether Arochi will face new charges.

Phil Romano Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit. Romano, sued by a former Eatzi’s manager who accused the prominent restaurateur of groping her, did not reveal any details of the settlement, telling the Morning News that “I didn’t get extorted.”

Man With Knife Shot By Arlington Police. Officers responding to a 911 hang-up call opened fire after the man tried stabbing one of them inside an Arlington home, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The incident was recorded on the officers’ body cameras.

DISD Considers Closing Two Elementary Schools. But it would be to convert the schools, Sam Houston and Onesimo Hernandez elementaries, to be used for Montessori or Montessori-esque programs, partly in an effort to compete with the charter schools sapping DISD enrollment.

Weather Nice and Good This Weekend. Unless you suffer from pollen allergies, in which case you should just give up on ever being happy or comfortable in your own skin, never mind enjoying a temperate day outside.