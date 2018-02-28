Leading Off (2/28/18)

One Good Hire Doesn’t Get Cuban Out of Hot Water. Picking Cynt Marshall as head of the Mavericks’ clean up crew has proven to be a popular move, but Mark Cuban isn’t in the clear yet. He cancelled his SXSW appearance and, ahead of the Mavericks’ first home game, WFAA reminded us that five women sued Cuban’s company for discrimination and harassment in 2003. A quick Google search brought up this Dallas Business Journal article from that time, in which Cuban’s counsel was quoted as saying, “This is a group of people who are exaggerating wildly, making a lot of false statements, and engaging in unwarranted personal attacks. I’m confident we’ll be able to prove that their case is without any merit.” The women lost that lawsuit.

Murder at Uptown Apartment Leads to Manhunt. Marlon Smith was a 29-year-old father of six who lost his job at the Northend apartment complex in Uptown. After an apartment employee was shot and killed yesterday morning, a manhunt ensued and Smith’s life ended in a shootout with the police. One apartment resident said he was warned last week that a former security guard might pose a threat.

Gas Leaks Continue in Northwest Dallas. Atmos crews ordered the evacuation of a fire station on Lombardy Lane after detecting a leak. There are still 300 people displaced from their homes as crews work to repair gas lines that appear to have caused a fire and two explosions, one of them fatal.

Dog Stomper Gets 12 Years. Andrew Callaway was arrested last May for stomping on a boxer puppy’s legs and hips then throwing it against a wall. The dog didn’t make it. Callaway, a 27-year-old who already had several drug charges under his belt, was handed a 12-year sentence yesterday, about a decade more than animal cruelty charges usually earn.

“Staff at Melissa Schools Are Armed and Trained.” That’s what’s written on signs posted outside the schools. Ok. Hope that makes you feel safe. I’ll be sitting here drinking my tea and reading up on home schooling.

It’s Been 25 Years Since Waco’s Worst Day. Before the Chip and Joanna built their shiplap-worshipping empire, Waco was best-known as the site of the Branch Davidian’s deadly standoff. It all went down on February 28, 1993.