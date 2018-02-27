Leading Off (2/27/18)

Weather! We are on pace for the second-wettest February on record. And we might get some hail later today. Keep your head on a swivel.

Body Pulled From White Rock Lake. A man’s body was found in the lake yesterday, near the spillway. He appeared to be wearing jogging clothes. That’s all we know at this point. But if you’re going for a run, keep your head on a swivel.

Rangers Broadcaster Caught Up in Twitter Controversy. This one is confusing. C.J. Nitkowski liked a picture of the U.S. women’s hockey that had been tweeted by a white supremacist group. Some kind of hand signal was involved. Nitkowski says he’s not a white supremacist, and he deleted his tweets and protected his account. The lesson here, people, is that if you’re using social media, you should keep your head on a swivel.

Plano Regulates Share Bikes. While Dallas dithers, Plano last night became the first North Texas city to pass an ordinance that allows the city to regulate where companies can drop share bikes and how many they can drop. It goes without saying, but I’ll say it anyway: if you’re cycling, you should wear a helmet.