Leading Off (2/26/18)

Residents Evacuated Near Site of Deadly House Explosion. On Friday, an explosion at a house on Espanola Drive killed 12-year-old Linda Rogers and injured four others. (Feds are investigating.) Sunday afternoon, a gas leak about a half mile away caused 90 units of an apartment complex. Later that night, a fire at a house on Eaton Drive, also about a half mile away, caused another evacuation. The latter turned out to be due to a boy in the house catching a bed on fire while burning sage. But residents in the northwest Dallas area are still pretty justifiably on edge. Atmos is replacing more than two miles of pipe.

Rain Causes More Potholes. The city says they’ll get them fixed as soon as possible. I don’t know how anyone can tell the new potholes from the old ones, but that’s great, I guess. [eyes roll out of head]

Irving ISD Educator Says She Didn’t Write Tweet Calling Parkland Student a “Crisis Actor.” Math coordinator Julie Merrill says she went to read a story about the shooting and somehow that caused a tweet to be posted on her since-deleted account saying, in reply to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High student David Hogg, “Crisis actor. Don’t be fooled. Have you seen the laughing selfies with all the actors right before going in front of the press?” I’ve never actually heard of that sequence of events happening, but OK, sure. When asked if she actually thought Hogg was a crisis actor, Merrill said, “I have no idea. I have seen different posts about it. I have no idea if it’s true or not. You know how everything you read on the web, you take it with a grain of salt.” So … yeah.

The Youth Basketball Team I Coach Finished An Undefeated Season By Winning Its Two Tournament Games By a Combined 75 Points. Everyone got to play an equal amount and everyone scored. And we didn’t run a single play.