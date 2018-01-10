Leading Off (1/10/18)

Flu Season Ain’t Over and No One Knows How Bad It Can Get. Just since last Friday, seven have been added to the number of flu-related deaths, bringing Dallas County to a total of 18. The county’s last flu season saw a total of 17 deaths, and health officials say they can’t yet tell if we’ve seen the peak. All of which bears repeating: if you’re sick, stay home (visit the doc, sure, but otherwise, keep your germs to yourself).

Google is Eyeing Dallas. Crain’s Chicago Business reports that the city is on Google’s short list of possible regional hub locations. First Amazon, now Google—can Dallas handle this much high-tech excitement?

Former Farmers Branch Officer Sentenced to 10 Years. Ken Johnson, the off-duty officer who chased down and shot two teenagers attempting to steal seats from his SUV, was facing life in prison. Johnson told the jury he only fired because he feared for his life. It should be noted that Johnson rammed the teenagers’ car off the road and shot 16 bullets, killing one. Both boys were unarmed.

Grand Prairie: Bigger Things Are Happening There. Epic Waters, an affordable indoor waterpark built by the city of Grand Prairie, opens January 12. It’s the first installment in a huge project that will also include an amphitheater, extreme sports facility, and “a big honking fitness center.” And while indoor waterparks and extreme sports might not move the needle for some, you might be impressed to see that the city’s plans also include opening Texas’ largest all-abilities playground in the fall—which hopefully means North Texas families with special needs won’t need to drive 5 hours south to hit up Morgan’s Wonderland. Top that, Big D.