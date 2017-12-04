Tiger Woods Is a Walking Advertisement for Plano Surgeon

Even if you don’t follow golf, you might have heard that Tiger teed it up over the weekend and acquitted himself pretty well in the Hero World Challenge. It was an exhibition match. But still. SB Nation offers these 10 reasons why Tiger is back. One reason not mentioned: Dr. Richard Guyer. He’s the surgeon whose work has gotten Tiger back into playing shape. And, yes, Guyer made our list of Best Doctors in 2017.