Leading Off (12/5/17)

It’s Cold! Yesterday we reached 80. But if you missed it, a cold front moved through last night, and now we’ve got some proper December weather. We’ll hit only 55 today. Wear gloves and a hat. And a scarf. And long underwear.

Dallas Theater Center Fires Lee Trull. Trull was the director of new play development. He was fired for “inappropriate behavior.” The DTC released a statement that says nothing, and Trull didn’t respond to the DMN’s request for comment. Over at TheaterJones, they say: “TheaterJones has been investigating allegations against Trull for more than a year, and has more aggressively pursued it in the past month after seeking stories of inappropriate behavior and sexual misconduct for our series The Whisper Network. Look for a fuller report about Trull coming Tuesday on TheaterJones.”

DeSoto Police Find 15-Foot Albino Python. It was dead when the found it. Pretty impressive snake.