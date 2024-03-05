The Best Food and Drink Events in Dallas This March

March 6

Flyinghorse Fundraiser at Mirador

The annual fundraiser dinner Flyinghorse, which benefits Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, will be held at the newly renovated Mirador in downtown Dallas this year. Guests will be served a three-course meal that includes choices such as black bass crudo, roasted lamb, agnolotti, and the restaurant’s popular olive oil cake. Tickets are $125 each and can be purchased online. 1608 Elm St.

March 9

Dallas Whiskey Riot 2024

Try more than 200 varieties of local, regional, national, and international whiskey at Fair Park’s Whiskey Riot. A general admission ticket comes with whiskey samples and cocktails, plus a tasting glass. Splurge on a VIP ticket for additional perks such as access to limited edition and rare whiskeys and early entry. Food will be available for purchase. Learn more here. Starting at $90. Fair Park, Tower Building.

Weekend of March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

Looking for ways to honor your lucky green spirit? Check out this post of all the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Dallas.

March 21

Dallas Arboretum Food and Wine Festival

Head to the Dallas Arboretum to try food and drinks from more than 40 Dallas restaurants participating in the 7th Annual Food & Wine Festival. General admission comes with access to wine samples from two dozen wineries, plus small bites from restaurants such as Asian Mint, Font, Encina, Fearing’s, Molino Oloyo, Quarter Acre, and more. Learn more and buy tickets here. $149 for general admission, $129 for members. VIP tickets are sold out. 8525 Garland Rd.

March 28

Bryan’s House

The annual dinners for the charity Bryan’s House are becoming one of the hottest tickets in Dallas. Last year, seven chefs teamed up to serve an extraordinary dinner for $500 per person, with proceeds benefitting Bryan’s House and its mission of helping children born with special needs. The 2024 edition is getting even more exciting and exclusive. On March 28, chefs Dean Fearing (Fearing’s), Toby Archibald (Quarter Acre), Misti Norris (Petra and the Beast), RJ Yoakum (Georgie), and Regino Rojas (Purépecha, Revolver Taco Lounge) will join host chef Peja Krstic (Mot Hai Ba) for a private 12-table dinner with drink pairings. Krstic, who has been involved with Bryan’s House for years, told us last year about his work with the charity and what it means to him. This year, the event’s focus is shifting to group sponsorships and partners. But there are a limited number of general public tickets available for $750 each, and they’re nearly sold out. 115 S. Beckley Ave.

March 31

Crystal Queer Riot’s Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt

The Grapevine Bar’s new patio on Butler Street will turn into a huge Easter party with an adults-only theme. The second annual Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt by Crystal Queer Riot will have food trucks, craft cocktails, plus access to the full bar from the Grapevine. A raffle will include prizes ranging from $50 to hundreds of dollars in value. Donations will be accepted and will benefit The Harvest Project, an organization that helps fight food waste and food insecurity. Attendance is free. Learn more here. 2213 Butler St.

