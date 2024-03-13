13 Dallas Restaurants For Easter Brunch and Meals To-Go

Brunch will be the meal of the day on Easter Sunday, and that means spiraled ham and mimosas for us. If you’re not planning to have brunch at home, check out one of these spots for a delicious meal. A few restaurants have to-go options, just in case you need a meal in a pinch.

Al Biernat’s

Easter brunch will be hosted at both Dallas locations of Al Biernat’s. Dishes include a smoked salmon breakfast nest and pot roast, plus vegan dishes such as grilled portabella enchiladas. Special brunch drinks include the rose gold martini and the cranberry, peach, and raspberry Palmilla Sunset. Meals can also be ordered to-go for pick up on Easter Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Oak Lawn restaurant at 214-219-2201 or the North restaurant at 972-239-340. 4217 Oak Lawn Ave. 5251 Spring Valley Rd.

Coupes

The Champagne bar will debut a new brunch menu created by chef Diana Zamora (of Nena Postrería) in early March, and guests can stop by on Easter to try it out. The menu includes brioche French toast served with lemon curd, berry syrup, and vanilla Chantilly cream, crepes, and a croque madame. On Easter Sunday, the menu will include hot cross buns and a lobster Benedict. If you’re drinking, all bottles priced $150 and under are 50 percent off (like all Sundays at Coupes). Reservations can be made on Tock, but walk-ins are allowed. 4234 Oak Lawn Ave.

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Dallas’ subterranean steakhouse is open Easter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a three-course brunch. The meal starts with starters for the table that includes a basket of breakfast pastries, smoked salmon tarts, deviled eggs, and truffle tater tots. Diners can choose from eight entree items, such as steak and eggs, strawberry-stuffed French toast, and lobster chopped salad. Mini desserts and chocolate truffles will wrap up the meal. $58 per person and $29 for children 12 and under. Reservations for Easter brunch at Dakota’s Steakhouse can be made online or on Open Table. 600 N. Akard. St.

Dive Coastal Cuisine

Easter can be taken to-go with Dive’s healthy options such as herb-crusted prime rib roast, grilled salmon, potato salad, Cajun deviled eggs, Easter-themed charcuterie, and key lime pie. Order for pick-up by calling the restaurant at 214-891-1700. Orders need to be picked up before Easter Sunday. 3404 Rankin St.

Evan’s Meat Market

The Park Cities butcher shop will have Easter dishes available for pick up before Easter Sunday. Options include responsibly sourced ham and lamb, ready-made scalloped potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. Apple rosettes—apple slices baked in a caramelized pastry puff—will also be available as a dessert option. 4266 Oak Lawn Ave.

Fearing’s

A three-course brunch at Fearing’s includes starters such as Texas BBQ wagyu brisket and jumbo lump crab Benedict, mains like Mesquite-grilled lamb chops and pan-seared Alaskan halibut with fried sea scallops, and a variety of rich desserts. Live music will be on the patio. $150 per adult, $90 per vegetarian and $50 per child. Reservations can be made online. 2121 McKinney Ave.

Georgie

For $100 a person, an Easter brunch includes a welcome pastry course with scones and two kinds of butter, and choice of a first course that includes beet and ricotta toast, Parmesan potato churros with smoked yellowtail dip, and a breakfast salad made with a gooey egg and shiso vinaigrette. Mains include choices such as lemon-crusted trout, vegan carrot enchiladas, and cinnamon brown butter French toast. Dessert is a strawberry shortcake. Reservations can be made online or by calling 469-466-8263. 4514 Travis St., Ste. 132.

José

An Easter buffet includes huevos rancheros, scrambled eggs, refried beans, chilaquiles verde con pollo, fresh fruit, and more. The restaurant will also have its boat bar with toppings for micheladas, mimosas, and bloody Marys. The regular brunch menu will also be available. $40 per person, not including drinks. Reservations can be made here. 4931 W. Lovers Ln.

Knox Bistro

Knox Bistro will have a two-course Easter brunch with menu items such as salmon rillettes, duck confit croquettes, braised lamb shank, beef filet au poivre, and grilled halibut bouillabaisse. Kids can choose from a separate menu that includes chicken and waffles or French toast. Caviar and a pastry basket can be added for an additional cost. $85 for adults, $40 for kids under 12. Reservations can be made online or by calling 469-250-4007. 3230 Knox St., Ste. 140.

Sloane’s Corner

The bistro is hosting brunch on Easter with starters for the table including a basket of breakfast pastries, mini yogurt parfaits, pimento cheese deviled eggs, and tomato bruschetta. Entrees include a breakfast sandwich, eggs Benedict, lemon ricotta pancakes, and a prime beef burger. Desserts for the table include mochi doughnuts with dipping sauces and sprinkles. $36 per person, $18 for kids 12 and under. Reservations can be made at online or on OpenTable. 2001 Ross Ave., Ste. 125.

Southfork Ranch

Head north for a massive Easter celebration on March 30 on the Southfor Ranch grounds. Southfork Ranch will host a four-course Easter brunch starting at 11 a.m. with salads, pineapple-glazed ham, pancakes with berries, and craving stations with prime rib or lamb. Alcoholic drinks (including access to a Bloody Mary bar) will be available for purchase. Complete the afternoon with an egg hunt and photos with the Easter bunny. $80 for adults and $60 for children aged 7 to 12. Free for kids 6 and younger. Purchase tickets here. 3700 Hogge Dr., Parker.

The Statler

On March 31, The Statler in downtown Dallas will host two brunch buffet seatings, one at 11 a.m. and another at 1 p.m. in the LVI dining room. The buffet will include pastries, a scrambled egg bar, and a carving station for honey apricot-glazed ham and roast beef. $65 for guests 13 and older, $25 for kids 6 to 12. Tickets can be purchased online. 1914 Commerce St.

UnaVida

The new modern Mexican restaurant’s Easter brunch will include hotcakes con fruta, huevos rancheros, veggie hash and chilaquiles, crispy duck confit tacos, and crab machaca quesadillas. Special brunch cocktails will also be available. Brunch will be served March 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations can be made online or by calling 214-443-1888. 3699 McKinney Ave., Ste. 307.

