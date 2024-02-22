Thursday, February 22, 2024 Feb 22, 2024
81° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Architecture & Design

Executive Changes at HKS and The Beck Group

The two Dallas-based architecture and design-build firms are laying the foundation for future growth.
By |
Image

Two big Dallas-based players in architecture and design announced changes in their executive ranks this week. HKS, a global leader with 1,500 employees in 27 offices, is splitting the president and CEO roles formerly held by Dan Noble. He’s shifting to chairman and CEO, with Sam Mudro becoming president and CFO.

Meantime, The Beck Group, an international leader in integrated design-build services, is welcoming Scott Lowe back into the fold in a new role: chief revenue officer.

Noble has steered HKS through strong growth during his 10-year tenure as president and CEO. The company, which is celebrating its 85th year in business in 2024, was recently named the world’s second-largest architecture and design firm.

Going forward, Noble will focus on vision, strategy, and organizational structure. He’ll also lead and advise the board and be the final decision-maker for high-level business changes.

Mudro will add president to his CFO title; he has served as chief financial officer since joining HKS in 2015. He’ll oversee the implementation of overall business strategy and be responsible for operational and financial performance.

“This transition will give us latitude within our organization to do more and continue to lead the industry through limitless thinking,” Noble said in a statement. “Sam is an incredible sounding board and a trusted advisor. Together, he and I will continue to work together, influencing the future of HKS alongside our colleagues around the world.” 

Scott Lowe Boomerangs at Beck

Image
Scott Lowe

Lowe spent his early career years at Beck, from 1998 to 2005. He left the firm to help launch Dallas-based 5G Studio Collaborative and led the fast-growing company as CEO until last year.

The chief revenue officer is a new role at Beck. It was created to help grow the firm’s architectural and design-build services across its nine offices in the U.S. and Mexico.

“Thinking about the future of Beck, I am filled with great optimism, said Fred Perpall, CEO of Beck, in a statement. “Adding Scott Lowe to our team builds upon that. He’s a high-caliber leader with a remarkable 20-year track record in our industry. His leadership will strengthen our opportunities, growth, and success ahead.”

Author

Christine Perez

Christine Perez

View Profile
Christine is the editor of D CEO magazine and its online platforms. She’s a national award-winning business journalist who has…

Related Articles

Image
Commercial Real Estate

CRE Experts: How Smart Urban Design and Planning Can Help DFW Thrive in the Creative Economy

Real estate developers and civic leaders weigh in on the role of mobility and placemaking in smart urban design.
Image
Dallas 500

Meet the Dallas 500: Kellie Sirna, Studio 11 Design

The global hospitality designer shares insights on a range of topics, including founding her firm while raising toddlers, the growing use of environmentally friendly materials, and her backyard garden.
Image
Architecture & Design

Dallas Architecture Forum Celebrates ‘Points of Light,’ But What About the Places in Between?

For its 25th anniversary, the local nonprofit honored the 25 most meaningful architectural projects from the past 25 years. We talked to two of the winners about the city’s architectural identity and what it could be outside of these places.
Advertisement