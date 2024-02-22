Executive Changes at HKS and The Beck Group

Two big Dallas-based players in architecture and design announced changes in their executive ranks this week. HKS, a global leader with 1,500 employees in 27 offices, is splitting the president and CEO roles formerly held by Dan Noble. He’s shifting to chairman and CEO, with Sam Mudro becoming president and CFO.

Meantime, The Beck Group, an international leader in integrated design-build services, is welcoming Scott Lowe back into the fold in a new role: chief revenue officer.

Noble has steered HKS through strong growth during his 10-year tenure as president and CEO. The company, which is celebrating its 85th year in business in 2024, was recently named the world’s second-largest architecture and design firm.

Going forward, Noble will focus on vision, strategy, and organizational structure. He’ll also lead and advise the board and be the final decision-maker for high-level business changes.

Mudro will add president to his CFO title; he has served as chief financial officer since joining HKS in 2015. He’ll oversee the implementation of overall business strategy and be responsible for operational and financial performance.

“This transition will give us latitude within our organization to do more and continue to lead the industry through limitless thinking,” Noble said in a statement. “Sam is an incredible sounding board and a trusted advisor. Together, he and I will continue to work together, influencing the future of HKS alongside our colleagues around the world.”

Scott Lowe Boomerangs at Beck

Scott Lowe

Lowe spent his early career years at Beck, from 1998 to 2005. He left the firm to help launch Dallas-based 5G Studio Collaborative and led the fast-growing company as CEO until last year.

The chief revenue officer is a new role at Beck. It was created to help grow the firm’s architectural and design-build services across its nine offices in the U.S. and Mexico.

“Thinking about the future of Beck, I am filled with great optimism, said Fred Perpall, CEO of Beck, in a statement. “Adding Scott Lowe to our team builds upon that. He’s a high-caliber leader with a remarkable 20-year track record in our industry. His leadership will strengthen our opportunities, growth, and success ahead.”

Get the D CEO Real Estate Newsletter Get weekly updates on breaking commercial real estate news and relevant industry reports.