More Apartments Are Headed to Bishop Arts

North Oak Cliff is about to get even more residents. GroundFloor Development has snapped up 2.67 acres on West Davis Street near North Oak Cliff Boulevard just outside the Bishop Arts District.

According to a bare-bones press release, the site’s current zoning would allow for 20 town homes, and a five-story apartment project with ground-floor retail. There’s no word yet on exact development plans or timeline, but we’ll keep checking.

The tract is one of the largest vacant lots remaining on Davis, according to real estate firm Transwestern. Transwestern’s Steve Williamson and Ben Coffee brokered the deal on behalf of both the buyer and seller. Additional terms were not disclosed.

Brandon Bolin founded GroundFloor in 2009. The developer has offices in Dallas and Austin.