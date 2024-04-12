Dude Perfect Receives $100 Million Capital Infusion

Send your company’s latest business news to D CEO assistant editor Layten Praytor at [email protected]

YouTube trick shot sensation Dude Perfect received a capital infusion of more than $100 million from private investment firm Highmount Capital to fuel Dude Perfect’s growth. According to a release, the Dallas-based group will use the funding to pursue new opportunities and projects and expand their management team. About a year and a half ago, Dude Perfect released its plans to build a $100 million trick shot theme park in DFW.

“The mission of Dude Perfect is to serve families with the most trusted entertainment on earth,” said Coby Cotton from Dude Perfect. “By partnering with Highmount Capital, we hope to pour gas on the fire and take the Dude Perfect fun that families have witnessed on screens these past 15 years and turn it into real life products and memory-making experiences they can actually touch and feel for themselves.”

Dude Perfect, consisting of on-screen talents Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, Tyler Toney, Cory Cotton, and Coby Cotton, started in 2009 and has since amassed a following of more than 100 million subscribers.

“The Dudes have truly captured the hearts and minds of the next generation, pioneering the new creator-led media space and expanding far beyond video and traditional channels,” Jason Illian, co-founder and general partner at Highmount Capital said. “In addition to creating content that garners billions of views every year, which is an impressive feat on its own, the Dudes have built something even more valuable and that is trust – trust with families, brands, and consumers of all ages and backgrounds.”

“The name ‘Dude Perfect’ is synonymous with creative, fun, and wholesome entertainment at the intersection of sports and comedy,” David Hawkins, co-founder, and general partner at Highmount Capital said. “The Dudes’ success over the past 15 years is an incredible foundation upon which the next phase of growth will be built. We are excited and humbled to partner with Dude Perfect to expand its reach and impact and cement it as an enduring brand for many years to come.”

The partnership with Highmount Capital is the latest development for the creator group, who are opening a new HQ in Frisco. The location will provide valuable space for content creation, community events with athletes ranging from high school to professional, a retail store, and new spaces for podcasts and gaming. The group has an upcoming multi-city international tour, a streaming app, and an upcoming ESPN ’30 for 30′ documentary titled Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot focused on the group, which will air at the Dallas International Film Festival this month.

Cybersecurity Company StrikeReady Raises $12 Million in Series A Funding

Cybersecurity company StrikeReady has raised $12 million in funding. The Series A round was led by 33N Ventures. The round also included participation from Hitachi Ventures, Monta Vista Capital, and industry luminaries Brian NeSmith, executive chairman and former CEO at Arctic Wolf and Rob Beckstrom, founder and CEO of the Rod Beckstrom Group and former president and CEO of ICANN.

StrikeReady utilizes AI security operations in security systems, which integrates with organizations’ existing security tools. StrikeReady’s command center improves SOC teams by centralizing and operationalizing security. The complexity of SOC environments and the shortage of skilled security professionals hampers the ability to manage and respond to security incidents, leaving organizations vulnerable to cyber threats, driving opportunity for StrikeReady. The DFW company intends to use its new funding to expand its products in AI-based SOC technology, expand its global go-to-market team, and continue building infrastructure.

“Our security management platform up-levels and scales the capability of any SOC by making best-ofbreed AI automation accessible and affordable for everyone,” StrikeReady founder and CEO Yasir Khalid said. “The platform leverages AI to streamline and automate the routine and empower better, faster response to complex threats. Until now, our customers have referred to StrikeReady as a ‘well-kept secret’, but this funding will accelerate market awareness and growth.”

Caregiver Platform Cariloop Closes Series C Funding with $20 Million

Caregiver support platform Cariloop has closed its Series C funding round, raising $20 million. This fundraise was led by ABS Capital with participation from existing investors Noro-Moseley Partners, KCRise Fund, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, and Patterson Thoma Family Office.

“With nearly 75 percent of employees balancing work with a caregiving role, there is a significant opportunity to give critical support to one of the largest employee population groups in an organization’s workforce,” Michael Walsh, co-founder and CEO of Cariloop said. “The service we provide gives companies a way to support their working caregivers and drive employee wellbeing, productivity, and retention. This investment will accelerate our efforts to deliver our innovative solution to more employers and ultimately position our platform as a fundamental benefit to the millions of working caregivers who need it most.”

Cariloop’s revenue growth of nearly 300 percent over the last three years has landed the company on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500. The company currently calls organizations and companies Procter & Gamble, KPMG, CAE, American Cancer Society, Arthur J. Gallagher, ASPCA, and Insperity clients. Cariloop has a net revenue retention of nearly 120 percent as well as an NPS score above 80. The Series C investment will help fuel the company’s market reach and help develop future investments.

“Cariloop has seen significant nationwide customer traction and growth, which speaks to the effectiveness of the solution—bringing top-notch support to workers who are trying to navigate productivity in their work and caregiving at home,” Jennifer Krusius, partner at ABS Capital, said. “It’s a winning combination, and we’re thrilled to partner with a company that is setting new standards for how caregiving support is provided and enabling more employees to succeed in the workforce.”

Robotics Integrator RobotLAB LionsBot with Eye on Expansion

RobotLAB—a business that sells and integrates service robots for various industries such as education, hospitality, and restaurants— has partnered with global robotics innovator LionsBot International to expand the availability of its cleaning robots to hospitality businesses.

LionsBot has deployed more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Under the agreement, RobotLAB will add LionsBot’s R3 and R12 product lines to its portfolio, which includes more than 800 cleaning, delivery, education, and hospitality robots.

“We are thrilled to partner with LionsBot International, an award-winning manufacturer that shares our dedication to robotics innovation and automation,” Elad Inbar, founder and CEO of RobotLAB said. “We were very impressed with LionsBot’s revolutionary cleaning products and the level of global impact they’ve achieved in a relatively short amount of time, and we are confident that their dedication and our vast network is a recipe for success.”

In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to serve the growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. LionsBot’s robots are currently deployed globally in places such as Changi Airport Singapore, The Shard and Wembley Stadium in London, Dubai Festival City Mall, and in partnership with brands such as ISS, Sodexo, Wisag, and Arlington ISD.

“With RobotLAB’s extensive client list and contacts within the hospitality industry, it was a no-brainer to partner with them as our preferred dealer partner,” Ng Terntzer, co-founder and CEO of LionsBot International said. “As we continue to manufacture cutting-edge robotics solutions, this collaboration will ensure our revolutionary autonomous cleaning solutions are more accessible to hospitality businesses, which we’ve identified as a huge opportunity for our R3 and R12 product lines.”

