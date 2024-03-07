Friday, March 8, 2024 Mar 8, 2024
Party Pics

Scenes from D CEO’s 2024 Innovation Awards

At the fifth annual Innovation Awards, presented by D CEO and Dallas Innovates, 74 finalists were recognized across 17 categories.
By | |Photos by Bret Redman
Image
RecNation Bret Redman
Scenes from D CEO's 2024 Innovation Awards

On January 24, more than 260 innovators, entrepreneurs, and pioneers attended The Innovation Awards, presented by D CEO and Dallas Innovates. The fifth annual event recognized trailblazers who are shaping the future of North Texas—and beyond.

Guests were greeted with opening remarks from Noelle LeVeaux, Publisher of D Magazine Partners, and Christine Perez, editor of D CEO. Matt Anderson of Munck Wilson Mandala and Jeff Winton of Pariveda, joined Perez to reveal the winners and present awards.

The program recognized 74 finalists and winners across 17 categories and various company sizes. Individual honorees included Trey Bowles of Techstars Physical Health Fort Worth Accelerator (Nonprofit or Accelerator Leader of the Year), Deven Panchal of AT&T (Emerging Leader Award), Phill Lawson-Shanks of Aligned Data Centers (CIO/CTO of the Year), and Pedro Lerma of LERMA/ Agency (Corporate Innovator of the Year). Company honorees included Balanced Media Technology (Innovation in AI and Machine Learning). You can view the full list of honorees here.

Thank you to our title sponsors Munck Wilson Mandala and Pariveda, for supporting this inspiring event. Congratulations again to all finalists and winners, featured in the January/February issue of D CEO.

