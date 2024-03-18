Join D CEO for an Inspiring Conversation with Women Leaders in Law

D CEO is proud to host a special Women Leaders in Law breakfast panel discussion on March 27 at the Communities Foundation of Texas. We’ll talk with accomplished attorneys about the paths they’ve chosen and the possibilities ahead. Join us as these leaders share their perspectives on the topics that are top-of-mind for women in the legal profession.

Panelists

Anna Alvarado

Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Texas Capital Bancshares & Texas Capital Bank

Alvarado is responsible for supervising and coordinating all legal services for the company. She also serves as a key legal advisor to the board of directors, ensures legal compliance with all securities laws and banking regulations, serves as the lead legal advisor on all the firm’s strategic initiatives, advises the bank on risks, and serves as liaison with regulators. Previously, Anna has held roles at FirstCash and as a trial attorney at Texas-based firms Tanner & Associates PC and Hill Gilstrap.

Hilda Galvan

Partner-in-Charge, Dallas

Jones Day

Galvan is a nationally recognized trial lawyer, who has represented technology companies in complex litigation in courts across the country. She is committed to serving the community, devoting time and energy to organizations that impact education, economic development, women and children, and the Hispanic community. She is immediate past chair of Texas Women’s Foundation, and past chair of the Dallas Regional Chamber.

Chastity Wilson Henry

Deputy General Counsel & Vice President

Jacobs

At Jacobs, Henry leads a group of attorneys and professionals in providing critical support to the business. She has also held senior legal roles at CECO Environmental Corporation, Kimberly-Clark, Keurig Dr. Pepper, and Vizient. Henry is the founder of The NEW Roundtable, a nonprofit organization that drives the inclusion and advancement of Black women attorneys through targeted relationship-building, professional development initiatives, and mentoring.

Mary Goodrich Nix

Partner

Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann

Nix has 25 years of experience handling complex commercial, employment, franchise, and trade secret litigation for publicly traded and privately held companies, including Fortune 500, middle market companies, and startups. She is board certified in labor and employment law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and has extensive courtroom experience, including multiple jury trials, bench trials, and injunction evidentiary hearings.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 27; 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

RUN OF SHOW:

8:30 – 9 a.m. Breakfast and networking

9 a.m. Panel discussion

10 a.m. Audience Q&A

WHERE: Communities Foundation of Texas, 5500 Caruth Haven Ln, Dallas, TX 75225

