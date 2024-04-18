Get Tickets Now: D CEO’s 2024 Women’s Leadership Symposium “Redefining Ambition”

D CEO is proud to host its ninth annual Women’s Leadership Symposium on June 13 at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel.

This half-day event “Redefining Ambition” will acknowledge this new era of possibility and work. The symposium will address the nuances associated with the word ambition, recognizing that for women this can take various forms and paths, and will dismantle the oft-associated stereotypes and reframe the narrative around female ambition. “Redefining Ambition” is a call to action for women to explore and articulate what ambition means in their terms. It’s an opportunity to collectively shape the future, while addressing pressing needs for women in the workplace today.

Early bird tickets are on sale now—join us for an inspiring and motivating day of content and connection. Speakers will be announced soon, but don’t miss a chance to reserve your seat or join as a sponsor.

WHEN: Thursday, June 13, 7:30 a.m. – noon

7:30 – 8 a.m. Registration, Breakfast, and Networking

8:15 a.m. Program Begins

WHERE: Renaissance Dallas Hotel

2222 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207

TICKETS:

General Admission of $195, which you can purchase here, includes:

Breakfast

Access to all in-person event programming, featuring 10+ speakers and panelists

– Ability to engage with speakers and attendees during focused networking sessions

– Receive attendee list in advance of the Symposium (name, title, and company)

– Two-year subscription to D CEO and a one-year subscription to D Magazine (total value of $128) for you or as a gift

– Gift bag from event sponsors

Use code “EarlyBird” at checkout to receive $25 off your ticket purchase!

