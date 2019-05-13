Weekday Round-Up: The Bachelorette, Miss Saigon, and Indie Beauty Expo

It seems like only yesterday that we were watching Colton struggle to find love on The Bachelor, but ABC is already back with another season of soul searching. The Bachelorette premieres tonight, and if you’re into the show, you might want to go to Chris Harrison’s Dallas bar Steam Theory Brewing for the watch party. There’s a pretty good chance there will be some random Dallas-based ex-Bachelor or Bachelorette contestant hanging around.

If you’d rather run away from that drama, you can join Braindead Brewing’s Braindead Monday Run Club for a jog this evening.

In other premieres this week, Dallas Summer Musicals is opening a new production of Miss Saigon at the Music Hall at Fair Park on Tuesday. The new version of the musical comes from the people behind Les Misérables.

AD EX has a cool event at Rapscallion on Tuesday–it’s pretty much happy hour with a side of architectural discussion. You can find more info about that here.

It finally stopped raining, and there are pool parties to take advantage of the wonderful weather. Stop by Canvas Dallas today from 1-5 p.m., or check out The Adolphus’ poolside summer cinema series on Wednesday night.

The last event I’ll mention is a fun one. Bishop Cidercade is hosting a Super Smash Bros tournament and pizza party on Wednesday night, and there are cash prizes to be won.

Find the details for all these events and more on our freshly updated Things To Do page.