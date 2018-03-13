Lake Highlands Gets A New Bike-Friendly Alamo Drafthouse

North Texas had two Alamo Drafthouses already. But something was missing. Despite the easy proximity of the Richardson location to — well, to almost nothing — and the deceptively close yet traffic-ridden reach to downtown and Deep Ellum from the second Alamo in the Cedars, the truly all-inclusive night of cinema eluded us. The drinks were strong enough to put one to sleep halfway through the film, the ridiculous yet mildly endearing move-themed menus were logistically convenient, the “premium luxury” recliner seating was sometimes awkward. The Q&As were live-streamed. There was nothing left to want, it seemed. And yet. No lake path.

Enter the new Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands, which backs up to White Rock Trail with an adjacent bar called Vetted Well. Its specialty is — you won’t believe it! — craft beer. And there’ll be plenty of bike racks. A soft opening is March 20 followed by a string of discounts on food and drink. Then, March 28, a celebration keyed to Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One ushers in a new age of movie-watching and trail-walking and, says the press release this morning, “immersive themed activations and events!”

Here’s that presser, and all its exclamation marks (but without its usage of the term “Metroplex,” which we have long banned):