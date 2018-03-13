Movies
Lake Highlands Gets A New Bike-Friendly Alamo Drafthouse
Like, next week, on White Rock Trail.
North Texas had two Alamo Drafthouses already. But something was missing. Despite the easy proximity of the Richardson location to — well, to almost nothing — and the deceptively close yet traffic-ridden reach to downtown and Deep Ellum from the second Alamo in the Cedars, the truly all-inclusive night of cinema eluded us. The drinks were strong enough to put one to sleep halfway through the film, the ridiculous yet mildly endearing move-themed menus were logistically convenient, the “premium luxury” recliner seating was sometimes awkward. The Q&As were live-streamed. There was nothing left to want, it seemed. And yet. No lake path.
Enter the new Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands, which backs up to White Rock Trail with an adjacent bar called Vetted Well. Its specialty is — you won’t believe it! — craft beer. And there’ll be plenty of bike racks. A soft opening is March 20 followed by a string of discounts on food and drink. Then, March 28, a celebration keyed to Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One ushers in a new age of movie-watching and trail-walking and, says the press release this morning, “immersive themed activations and events!”
Here’s that presser, and all its exclamation marks (but without its usage of the term “Metroplex,” which we have long banned):
Dallas, TX – March 13, 2018 – Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands will soft open on Tuesday, March 20th and celebrate its official Grand Opening on March 28th. Marking the cinema chain’s third location in Dallas-Fort Worth, Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands is located in Dallas’ Creekside Shopping Center at the corner of Skillman and Abrams and will feature Alamo Drafthouse’s signature mix of first-run films and curated specialty programming, an extensive made-from- scratch food and beverage menu, premium luxury recliner seating throughout every auditorium, and a bike-friendly location that backs up to White Rock Trail. The theater is also home to Vetted Well, a bar and event space featuring an extensive lineup of local craft beer and a patio with direct access to White Rock Trail.
“We are thrilled to finally open our location in Lake Highlands! The Lake Highlands community has already been incredibly welcoming. We’re looking forward to being a neighborhood theater as well as offering a watering hole along the White Rock Trail.” says Alamo Drafthouse DFW COO Bill DiGaetano. Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands’ eight auditoriums range in size from 31 seats to 196 seats, with combined seating for 816 moviegoers. Vetted Well has seating for 150 guests, including a patio that overlooks White Rock Trail. Free parking is available in the shopping center parking
lot, and the theater will feature plenty of bike racks along the Vetted Well patio for guests entering from White Rock Trail.
Staff training days begin March 20th, where those eager to get a first taste of Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands can enjoy discounted food and non-alcoholic drinks while staff train in the new space. Tickets are on sale this evening at drafthouse.com, and guests will be able to enjoy the best of Hollywood and independent cinema, like the upcoming READY PLAYER ONE and ISLE OF DOGS, along with Alamo Drafthouse’s eclectic repertory programming including an Amblin retrospective and a month-long celebration of Studio Ghibli.
Then on Wednesday, March 28 th , Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands will celebrate its official Grand Opening with the highly anticipated new Steven Spielberg film READY PLAYER ONE. And in true Alamo style, the grand opening will feature immersive themed opening night activations and events! Guests will enjoy retro arcade games in the lobby, state-of- the-art VR demos, an ‘80s DJ, a special food and drink menu inspired by the film, along with plenty of other surprises!
Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands also features the first US installation of the new Sony 4K Digital Cinema Laser Phosphor Projectors, providing an unparalleled picture quality and cinematic presentation. In addition to the state-of- the-art projection, Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands continues the company’s high standards of delivering the best theatrical experience to its guests with custom pre-show entertainment before each film, rather than of a barrage of ads, and a strict “No Talking or Texting” policy during the film.
