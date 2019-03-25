Scenes from the Agenda for a New Dallas Summit

Dallas is a city in transition. With unprecedented population growth on the horizon and increasing inequity, now is the time to recreate our infrastructure to achieve a livable, connected city. On March 19 at the Dallas Museum of Art, the Coalition for a New Dallas and D Magazine brought leading transit thinkers and planners from L.A., Denver, Seattle, and Houston to shed light on how their cities have reoriented their policies and tax dollars to restore their urban cores.

They were joined by local leaders who are working to define and deliver a new way of thinking about the restoration of Dallas’ urban fabric. Topics ranged from the options to remove highway I-345 to investing in buses for a functioning transit system and how to prevent pedestrian deaths. You can read our highlights here, and look through the slideshow for images from the morning.

Thanks to Verizon Smart Communities Solutions for sponsoring. For more information on these issues, visit coalitionforanewdallas.org.