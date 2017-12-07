7 Stories About Money-Saving Nostalgia

For the last few months, Capital One has been encouraging users on social media to use the hashtag #ShareMySave on photos of things they’ve saved from the past for a chance to win a cash prize that can help them save money for the future. (Check out the grand-prize winners who each took home $10,000 here.) Photos shared in the contest ranged from childhood art pieces to family jewelry to collections of coins, dolls, stamps, and more—keepsakes that inspire their owners to look toward the past when considering their futures. Here are a few of our favorite entries, plus tips and tricks that could inspire you to make saving an easy and long-lasting part of your own financial strategy.



Money-Saving Tip: Let your hobbies motivate you to save money so that you can take whatever it is you’re interested in even further, and always seek inspiration from older, wiser generations.



Money-Saving Tip: Just like you prepare for emergency scenarios like natural disasters, prepare for financial emergencies by creating savings that you can tap into at a moment’s notice.



Money-Saving Tip: Like the important keepsakes from the past that you only bring out for special occasions, consider setting up saving strategies that help provide for the special occasions you’ll have in the future.



Money-Saving Tip: Cameras are a great way of physically capturing memories, and saving money is a great way to feel secure about being able to make great memories with your family for generations to come. Invest in your financial future by saving money now, and you could build monetary heirlooms to pass down for generations.



Money-Saving Tip: Musicians know that practice makes perfect, and the same is true for saving money. Implement saving strategies now, stick with them, and you’ll see the fruits of your labor in the decades to come.



Money-Saving Tip: A vacation fund or rainy day savings can go a long way toward your next adventure, and if you’re someone who loves to travel and experience new things, consider starting a fund now to check off every item on your bucket list later.



Money-Saving Tip: Building saving strategies with kindness in mind can help you give back to the charitable causes closest to your heart, which in turn can be uniquely motivating. Working toward a goal that means something special to you can make saving money easier—even if your plan is to donate some of your savings.