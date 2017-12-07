Partner Content
7 Stories About Money-Saving Nostalgia
Learn how to use the powerful nostalgia behind your own memories to save money.
For the last few months, Capital One has been encouraging users on social media to use the hashtag #ShareMySave on photos of things they’ve saved from the past for a chance to win a cash prize that can help them save money for the future. (Check out the grand-prize winners who each took home $10,000 here.) Photos shared in the contest ranged from childhood art pieces to family jewelry to collections of coins, dolls, stamps, and more—keepsakes that inspire their owners to look toward the past when considering their futures. Here are a few of our favorite entries, plus tips and tricks that could inspire you to make saving an easy and long-lasting part of your own financial strategy.
#sharemysave #contest @CapitolOne This little brass dude, no taller than a toothpick, came with my father-in-law from a sabatical trip to India nearly 50 years ago. Ganesha is the remover of obstacles. In modern times mechanics have claimed his as their own. Since my husband's love/hobby of car and equipment repair always needs help removing obstacles, we keep Ganesha in the widow overlooking the garage.
Money-Saving Tip: Let your hobbies motivate you to save money so that you can take whatever it is you’re interested in even further, and always seek inspiration from older, wiser generations.
Money-Saving Tip: Just like you prepare for emergency scenarios like natural disasters, prepare for financial emergencies by creating savings that you can tap into at a moment’s notice.
My grandparents had 9 children, grandfather was a barber and my grandmother was a dressmaker. She would make ladies in town clothes and dresses from the pictures and magazine cut outs they would bring her. Her hands were magic. When I got married, I received a gorgeous embroidered tablecloth she made with huge multicolored purple flowers and a crochet border. I keep it and her letters to me in my armoire. It comes out for only the most special of occasions. This is the item I’ve saved through the years, and plan to one day give to my daughter for her home. #sharemysave
Money-Saving Tip: Like the important keepsakes from the past that you only bring out for special occasions, consider setting up saving strategies that help provide for the special occasions you’ll have in the future.
One thing I'm so happy that has been saved through out the years and passed down in my family are these antique cameras. Each camera is from a special event since around the 1940's. Every one has a cool story. One was a wedding gift, one was from the birth of a child and another from my college graduation. They are a trip down the evolution of a camera and a growing family tree. #sharemysave #contest @CapitalOne
Money-Saving Tip: Cameras are a great way of physically capturing memories, and saving money is a great way to feel secure about being able to make great memories with your family for generations to come. Invest in your financial future by saving money now, and you could build monetary heirlooms to pass down for generations.
Money-Saving Tip: Musicians know that practice makes perfect, and the same is true for saving money. Implement saving strategies now, stick with them, and you’ll see the fruits of your labor in the decades to come.
Money-Saving Tip: A vacation fund or rainy day savings can go a long way toward your next adventure, and if you’re someone who loves to travel and experience new things, consider starting a fund now to check off every item on your bucket list later.
@capitalone My mother gave me a favorite book from my childhood. I knew exactly what I'd find pressed within the center of its pages. I was a shy kid and had trouble adjusting to my new class in elementary school. The teacher moved me next to a boy that was very friendly and was trying hard to help me feel more at ease. One day he brought me a bouquet of fresh flowers. It was such a simple, kind gesture that made me feel welcomed and probably the first time I smiled in my new class. I brought it home to enjoy and my mom helped me select a flower that we carefully wrapped and pressed into the book. I love knowing that it's there as a reminder that being kind to someone, anyone, everyone can go a long way. #ShareMySave #contest
Money-Saving Tip: Building saving strategies with kindness in mind can help you give back to the charitable causes closest to your heart, which in turn can be uniquely motivating. Working toward a goal that means something special to you can make saving money easier—even if your plan is to donate some of your savings.
