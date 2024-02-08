Hot Property: An Industrial Townhouse in Oak Lawn With a Massive Rooftop Patio 

If you’ve followed the Hot Property at any point during my tenure, you’ve probably noticed I like historic homes, like last week’s Tudor. I don’t often cover moderns or new builds. I am, however, a sucker for industrial chic properties, like 3911 Gilbert Ave. Unit F.

There were many things that drew me to this townhouse. First is the location. The Oak Lawn townhouse just half a mile from Turtle Creek Park. It’s walking distance to restaurants like Lucky’s Café, Pappadeux, Al Biernat’s, and more. “And,” co-listing agent Logan Verrett says, “you’re a skip and a hop from Uptown and everything that has to offer.”

Second is the industrial style, which gives off a cool, modern edge that still feels comfortable. I love the exposed HVAC and rafters on this home’s second level. The kitchen has a stainless steel backsplash and metal doors into the pantry. While white-washed, an exposed brick wall carries the motif up from the living room to the lofted primary bedroom, giving the property a cohesive design.

By the Numbers Listed by Erin and Logan Verrett with Compass

3 beds, 2 baths

2,813 square feet

$1,150,000; $100 a month HOA

There are two-story windows with arches that nod to more historical styles. The amount of natural light is jealousy-inducing, but there are electric blinds when you want to block out the sun or nosy onlookers, says co-listing agent Erin Verrett.

Along with the windows, Logan says, the home’s designer features pop, like the modern light fixtures, the swivel bar stools, and the wallpaper. “It almost makes you feel like you’re walking through a Restoration Hardware,” he says.

The best part of the home, however, is the sprawling rooftop patio. The space is more than 1,000 square feet and includes a gas firepit, a hot tub, and an outdoor bar and kitchen. It’s a good spot to make a margarita, enjoy views of Dallas, and chat with your guests. It’s like an urban oasis, Erin says. That’s cheesy, but true, Logan says. “You can go up there and stay for a while.”

Scroll through the gallery to learn more.

Get the AtHome Newsletter Enjoy Dallas' best trends, hot properties, and tips from local designers to help you nest in style delivered weekly.