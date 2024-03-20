Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Mar 20, 2024
71° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Sports News

A Funny Story About D Magazine’s Office Bracket Pool

We're always here to help a reader.
By |
Image
My daughter was accepted into Purdue's engineering school, so I may have picked them (and Zach Edey) to go further than was strictly smart.

Today I got an email from a woman who reads D Magazine. It made me smile. So I thought I’d share it, because it might make you smile, too:

A friend and I met a Frankie’s last night to do our brackets. We love to gamble on sports! Anyway, after we racked up a $150 tab and had completed our brackets, we gave em to the waitress. I said, “I read in D Magazine that y’all are doing brackets for $10 each.” Well, I was rather surprised (and aghast) when the manager came over with our brackets and said, “We don’t do brackets.” I was ready to kill your magazine (haha)! Got to work this morning and was going to write you a harsh note, and realized that the article I referred to was from 2016! UGH. I am such a dumbass.

Lemme get to the point. I am writing you today hoping you have an idea where we can submit our brackets! Do you know anyplace in town where we can participate? We used to do them at work, but the guy in charge died.

I invited her to join our D Magazine office pool. The guy in charge is still living.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
Business

Behind the Deal: Why Dallas-based Panini America Partnered With LIV Golf  

Panini, which has contracts with the NFL, NBA, and Premier League, chose to partner with LIV Golf over the PGA Tour for its first foray into golf memorabilia.
Image
Fashion

One Middle-Aged Man’s Take on Kyrie’s New Sneaker

The ANTA KAI 1 will drop today at Sneaker Politics, in Deep Ellum.
Image
Golf

Surprise! Anthony Kim Really Is Playing Golf Again

The Dallas resident was golf's next big thing until he suddenly disappeared. Now he's resurfaced just as abruptly on the LIV Tour.
Advertisement