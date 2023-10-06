State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/6 Park Hear

If you can hear it at the State Fair, there’s a good chance it’s thanks to Charlie Park. When he’s not running his weekly radio show on KNON or working at Adair’s Saloon, Park runs the sound for various shows during the fair’s run. Between the pig races, stunt dogs, rodeo, and three stages running 90 musical acts, there’s a lot to listen to, and a lot of that is thanks to people like Charlie Park. Catch all those events in our guide here, and more of Jason Janik’s photography right here.

