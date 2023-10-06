Saturday, October 7, 2023 Oct 7, 2023
60° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/6 Park Hear

There are a lot of shows and events during the State Fair's three-week run, and people like Charlie Park are the unsung heroes.
By |
Image
Charlie Park runs the sound for several State Fair of Texas venues. Jason Janik

If you can hear it at the State Fair, there’s a good chance it’s thanks to Charlie Park. When he’s not running his weekly radio show on KNON or working at Adair’s Saloon, Park runs the sound for various shows during the fair’s run. Between the pig races, stunt dogs, rodeo, and three stages running 90 musical acts, there’s a lot to listen to, and a lot of that is thanks to people like Charlie Park. Catch all those events in our guide here, and more of Jason Janik’s photography right here.

Author

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

View Profile
Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.
State Fair Photo Of The Day

Related Articles

Image
Business

First Look: Inside Bryan Trubey’s Fair Park of the Future

The former HKS architect known for his sports stadium prowess is now working with Overland Partners to redesign Fair Park and uplift its surrounding neighborhoods.
Image
Local News

Dallas County Reopens Fair Park Vaccine Site

Good weekend for a little immunization.
Image
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/21, Salute!

More great State Fair moments from photographer Jason Janik.