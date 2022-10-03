State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/3, Painting Lady

The State Fair of Texas has been open for three whole days, and photographer Jason Janik has been documenting all the action, and will continue to capture those moments big and small that showcase the excitement around the event.

Today, we see Patricia Rodriguez painting custom art on an Acura MDX as part of the DFW Acura Dealers live art contest outside the Centennial Building. Local artists Rodriguez, Jose May, Isaac Daniel Davies, Art Lab 3000, and Hatziel Flores were tapped to compete, and voting on their work will go from Oct. 5-23.

Go here for all of our fair coverage, and we’ll see you at the State Fair.

