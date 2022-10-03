Tuesday, October 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022
State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/3, Painting Lady

Five local artists are using an Acura as their canvas, and you can vote on the winner. It's State Fair of Texas time, guys.
Patricia Rodriguez paints some custom art onto a new Acura, as part of a DFW Acura Dealers local art competition at the State Fair of Texas. Jason Janik

The State Fair of Texas has been open for three whole days, and photographer Jason Janik has been documenting all the action, and will continue to capture those moments big and small that showcase the excitement around the event.

Today, we see Patricia Rodriguez painting custom art on an Acura MDX as part of the DFW Acura Dealers live art contest outside the Centennial Building. Local artists Rodriguez, Jose May, Isaac Daniel Davies, Art Lab 3000, and Hatziel Flores were tapped to compete, and voting on their work will go from Oct. 5-23.

 Go here for all of our fair coverage, and we’ll see you at the State Fair.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.
