Image

State Fair of Texas

State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/10, You Must Be This Tall

When you're a kid, checking your height to make sure you're tall enough for the ride you've been hoping to try is a rite of passage each State Fair of Texas.
By |
Image
Double-checking to make sure that you're tall enough for a ride is a rite of passage every State Fair of Texas season. Jason Janik

It’s kind of a rule when it comes to amusement parks: The coolest rides have some kind of height requirement. Every year, children all over North Texas take note of the rides they aren’t quite tall enough for at the State Fair of Texas. Then they hope and pray next year they’ve sprouted the two or three inches that give them entry to those rides, just like these kids photographer Jason Janik caught checking their height at this year’s Fair.

Jason has been sending back dispatches from the fair for us to share with readers daily. We’ll have more from him tomorrow. Go here for more from the State Fair of Texas. 

Author

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.
State Fair Of Texas Photo Of The Day

