State Fair Photo of the Day: 10/10, You Must Be This Tall

It’s kind of a rule when it comes to amusement parks: The coolest rides have some kind of height requirement. Every year, children all over North Texas take note of the rides they aren’t quite tall enough for at the State Fair of Texas. Then they hope and pray next year they’ve sprouted the two or three inches that give them entry to those rides, just like these kids photographer Jason Janik caught checking their height at this year’s Fair.

Jason has been sending back dispatches from the fair for us to share with readers daily. We’ll have more from him tomorrow. Go here for more from the State Fair of Texas.

