Get Your Tickets Now to Best of Big D 2022

Our celebration of the city’s best is back for the first time since 2019. We have something very special planned.
The last time we all got together to celebrate the city’s finest restaurants and bars and veterinarians and columnists and DJs and artists was back in 2019. Best of Big D took over what was then the Bomb Factory, and what is now The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Things change. Pandemics (apparently) happen. But we’re thrilled to finally bring back the Best of Big D event for 2022, which will again stock the city’s finest bites and cocktails into one place for one night only. Expect over 20 restaurants and bars to be represented. There’s always live music—past performers include Leon Bridges, Erykah Badu, Bobby Sessions, and Emerald City—and some surprises. You can eat and drink to your heart’s content, so long as you promise to let an Uber take you home.

This year’s event is Thursday, August 4. VIP entrance gets you in at 6 p.m., an hour before the room opens up to general admission. All tickets come with a year’s subscription to D Magazine, literally one of the best magazines in the country. The event lasts until 10 p.m. General admission is $110 and VIP is $165.

Tickets are on sale today. Head here to learn more.

