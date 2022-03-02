Thursday, March 3, 2022 Mar 3, 2022
52° F Dallas, TX
Menu

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Politics

Philip Kingston Took Such a Big “L” That He Should Be Forced to Change the Spelling of His Name

The former city councilman finished a distant third.
By  |

The pugnacious former Dallas city councilman got a little less than 18 percent of the votes in his bid for Precinct 2 of the Dallas County Commissioners Court. The full results: Andrew Sommerman got 10,021 votes; Michelle Ocker got 10,929; Kingston got 5,245; and Tom Ervin got 3,081.

Sorry. Just wanted to beef up our election coverage.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

Related Articles

Image
CRE Opinion

Tatum Lau: The Future Is Now for the Fight Against Climate Change

With the United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) currently underway, the AECOM resilience planner reflects on how we must how we must plan and adapt.
By 
Image
Local News

Help a Local Musician and Producer Struggling to Keep His Hands

Jeffrey Saenz is suffering from third- and fourth-degree burns after a freak accident.
By 
Image
Sponsored Content

The Only Constant in Life Is Change

J.K. Financial on navigating these challenging times with technology, philosophy and a comprehensive Total Wealth Management Practice.
By 