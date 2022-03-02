Philip Kingston Took Such a Big “L” That He Should Be Forced to Change the Spelling of His Name

The pugnacious former Dallas city councilman got a little less than 18 percent of the votes in his bid for Precinct 2 of the Dallas County Commissioners Court. The full results: Andrew Sommerman got 10,021 votes; Michelle Ocker got 10,929; Kingston got 5,245; and Tom Ervin got 3,081.

Sorry. Just wanted to beef up our election coverage.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.