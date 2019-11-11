Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Literature

Literary Dallas Comes Together After Tornado

The Writer's Garret steps in for Interabang Books to put on LitTalk panel.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner November 11, 2019 3:48 pm
Kathleen Kent far left, with Samantha Mabry, Ben Fountain, Will Clarke, and Harry Hunsicker at Wild Detectives in 2018) will be part of the panel now at The Writers Garret.

Interbang Books was supposed to host Writing Workshop Dallas’ quarterly LitTalk panel this Wednesday. First of all, it’s still happening, and it’s a good one: Alex Temblador (an occasional D Magazine contributor and author of the YA novel Secrets of the Casa Rosada) will moderate a conversation about “Demystifying the Writing and Publishing Process” that will also include Kathleen Kent (New York Times best-selling author of The Dime), Brooke Fossey (The Big Finish, coming this April), and A. Lee Martinez (the Constance Verity trilogy). I am a big fan of process talk.

As most probably know by now, Interbang was destroyed by the tornadoes that hit North Texas on October 20. So, instead, the panel will now be at The Writer’s Garret at 1250 Majesty Drive. But! Interbang is still involved: they’ll be selling books by the writers on the panel and they’ll be making an announcement regarding their new location on West Lovers Lane.

All good things.

