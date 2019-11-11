Literary Dallas Comes Together After Tornado

Interbang Books was supposed to host Writing Workshop Dallas’ quarterly LitTalk panel this Wednesday. First of all, it’s still happening, and it’s a good one: Alex Temblador (an occasional D Magazine contributor and author of the YA novel Secrets of the Casa Rosada) will moderate a conversation about “Demystifying the Writing and Publishing Process” that will also include Kathleen Kent (New York Times best-selling author of The Dime), Brooke Fossey (The Big Finish, coming this April), and A. Lee Martinez (the Constance Verity trilogy). I am a big fan of process talk.

As most probably know by now, Interbang was destroyed by the tornadoes that hit North Texas on October 20. So, instead, the panel will now be at The Writer’s Garret at 1250 Majesty Drive. But! Interbang is still involved: they’ll be selling books by the writers on the panel and they’ll be making an announcement regarding their new location on West Lovers Lane.

All good things.