Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Demerick Gary

Sports & Leisure

SMU Launches Clever Campaign for Football Season

Now let's get some Ws, Ponies.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner August 14, 2019 3:46 pm

An alert FrontBurnervian brings to our attention a pretty dope media campaign cooked up by the folks in SMU’s marketing department. They’ve put up billboards around town advertising the local talent that will play on the Hilltop this year. Check out the video below posted to Instagram or this video on their site. My only question: if Demerick Gary (pictured above) is telling Oak Cliff to ponyup, why do they have Turner Coxe telling Dallas to ponyup? As Coxe makes clear in his video, he was born and raised in Highland Park.

 

