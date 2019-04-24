EarBurner Podcast: Ken Hersh Is Bullish on E-sports

This weekend, eight teams in the Overwatch League will compete in a video game tournament in Allen. Each day, 4,500 people will gather at the Allen Event Center to watch the action. On Saturday, your Dallas Fuel will face the Los Angeles Valiant. The event is sold out. After-market tickets for floor seats are pushing $160, but you can watch it at home on ESPN2.

If you think this all sounds a bit silly, if you think e-sports are a fad, if you think that a guy who has known George W. for 30 years would address him as anything other than “Mr. President” when he cards a hole in one — well, then, you should listen to this podcast. Ken Hersh is an oil and gas investor who has done OK for himself. He’s the CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential center. In short, he is richer, smarter, and better connected than you are. And he says e-sports are the future. That’s why he paid a reported $35 million to become part owner of the Dallas Fuel.

Have a listen to learn why he did it. Use the player below or subscribe through the Apple podcast app or Spotify. And burn blue!