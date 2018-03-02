Brent Brown Steps Down From bcWorkshop to Head Trinity Park Conservancy

Brent Brown is a man who is used to wearing many hats. In fact, he is engaged in so many facets of city planning in Dallas, sometimes it can be difficult to sort out which hat he is wearing at any given time.

For fifteen years, the architect, city planner, and urban designer has been the Founding Director and President of buildingcommunityWorkshop, a architecture and design firm whose projects have ranged from building affordable housing in the Rio Grande Valley to recording oral histories in West and South Dallas neighborhoods — and a lot in between. Today, Brown announced that he is stepping down from bcWorkshop to put on a new hat as President and CEO of the Trinity Park Conservancy.

The news isn’t exactly surprising. Brown has been working with the Trinity Park Conservancy — formally the Trinity Trust — over the past year, advising it as it makes its transition into becoming the chief steward of the Michael van Valkenburgh plan for the Trinity River. A Local Government Corporation will provide the financial and administrative muscle to realize the project.

Previously, Brown has also served as the Founding Director of City of Dallas’ CityDesign Studio, a privately funded design department that was housed in city hall and intended to guide the city on all things urban planning and design. The quasi-public-private nature of that work, plus his work with his own firm and frequent collaborations with other non-profits could make it difficult at times to figure out what organization Brown was representing at any given moment. But in my experience, when he spoke, he always spoke his mind.

Now we know who Brown represents: the Trinity Park Conservancy. It will be interesting to see how the organization evolves under his leadership. Brown has a expansive understanding of what the Trinity could be for the city, one that isn’t limited to merely translating the pretty renderings of the rivertine park into reality. But he is also a firm believer in fundamental framework set forth in the van Valkenburgh vision.

I reached out to Brown to see what’s in store, and will update this post if I hear more.

