Nerium Doesn’t Want You to Read This Article

A few days ago, I posted an item about the demise of SUCCESS magazine. In an update to that item, I linked to a news article that laid out a connection between SUCCESS’ parent company and a another local company. This one is called Nerium, and it sells face cream. Last night, Nerium’s CFO, Sharon Ellis, asked me to take down the link. When I said that I wouldn’t do that, that I was merely linking to a news source, she threatened legal action and ended the call.

Today I got another call from Nerium, this time from a publicist named Alexa. I didn’t get her last name. Alexa again asked me to remove the link to the article about the connection between Nerium and SUCCESS’ parent company. After all, she said, when you click the link now, it leads to nothing. Sure enough, the link generates a 404 error. In fact, it appears the entire news site has gone away. I don’t know why that happened. But I do know that Google still has a cached version of it.

Here is the news article about the connection between Nerium and SUCCESS’ parent company.