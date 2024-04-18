Thursday, April 18, 2024 Apr 18, 2024
83° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Former Mayor Tom Leppert: Let’s Get Back on Track, Dallas

The city has an opportunity to lead the charge in becoming a more connected and efficient America, writes the former public official and construction company CEO.
By |
Image
Conceptual renderings of the proposed Dallas stop for a high-speed bullet train connecting to Houston.

Lately, there’s been much talk about the high-speed rail project connecting Dallas to Houston. Unfortunately, much of this discussion has been clouded by misinformation. It’s time to cut through the noise and focus on what truly matters: making Dallas the key hub for both high-speed rail and the growing rail network in the nation. This could be a big win for Dallas.

Image
Tom Leppert

Dallas is poised to redefine its role in America’s transportation landscape, standing at the forefront of a rail revolution. By forging pivotal connections to Houston and Fort Worth, Dallas is set to become not just a regional hub but the very epicenter of an ambitious national rail vision connecting to Denver, and the West Coast onward. This transformation extends far beyond the convenience of faster travel times; it signifies Dallas’s emergence as a beacon of innovation, leading the charge toward a more connected and efficient America.

The high-speed rail represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to boost our economy, create countless jobs, and enhance our city’s attractiveness to tourists and businesses alike. Similar to the economic boom catalyzed by DFW Airport, this project promises to inject vitality into our local economy, becoming a powerful engine of greater growth and prosperity.

Imagine what it would mean for our families, businesses, and visitors to move more freely and efficiently. This is about writing the next chapter in our city’s story—a chapter where Dallas leads by example in crafting a more connected, sustainable, and vibrant future for all. This is an opportunity to come together to support a project that promises to elevate our community and our economy.

So, let’s all focus on the big opportunity and impact and look beyond the noise and the naysayers. Let’s discuss how this high-speed rail project aligns with our shared aspirations for growth and progress. Together, we can turn this vision into a reality, proving once again that Dallas is a city that dreams big and achieves even bigger. Let’s get back to what’s good for Dallas and, in doing so, pave the way for a future we can all be proud of.

Former Turner Corp. CEO Tom Leppert served as Dallas mayor from 2007 to 2011.

Author

Tom Leppert

Tom Leppert

View Profile

Related Articles

Image
Commercial Real Estate

Why Mikial Onu is Pursuing Opportunities in Southern Dallas with The Adaline

This week marks the groundbreaking of the 12-acre mixed-use development by Onu Ventures near the intersection of Interstates 45 and 20.
By and Former Mayor Tom Leppert: Let’s Get Back on Track, Dallas
Image
Commercial Real Estate

Dallas Stars to Build $45 Million Multipurpose Athletic Facility in Northlake

The NHL team continues to pursue multi-sport opportunities, building on announced facilities in Lewisville and Farmers Branch.
By
Image
Commercial Real Estate

First Look: The New Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas

The rebranded resort, which is in the midst of a $55 million renovation, features a new Knife Italian restaurant from celebrity chef John Tesar.
By
Advertisement