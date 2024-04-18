Former Mayor Tom Leppert: Let’s Get Back on Track, Dallas

Lately, there’s been much talk about the high-speed rail project connecting Dallas to Houston. Unfortunately, much of this discussion has been clouded by misinformation. It’s time to cut through the noise and focus on what truly matters: making Dallas the key hub for both high-speed rail and the growing rail network in the nation. This could be a big win for Dallas.

Dallas is poised to redefine its role in America’s transportation landscape, standing at the forefront of a rail revolution. By forging pivotal connections to Houston and Fort Worth, Dallas is set to become not just a regional hub but the very epicenter of an ambitious national rail vision connecting to Denver, and the West Coast onward. This transformation extends far beyond the convenience of faster travel times; it signifies Dallas’s emergence as a beacon of innovation, leading the charge toward a more connected and efficient America.

The high-speed rail represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to boost our economy, create countless jobs, and enhance our city’s attractiveness to tourists and businesses alike. Similar to the economic boom catalyzed by DFW Airport, this project promises to inject vitality into our local economy, becoming a powerful engine of greater growth and prosperity.

Imagine what it would mean for our families, businesses, and visitors to move more freely and efficiently. This is about writing the next chapter in our city’s story—a chapter where Dallas leads by example in crafting a more connected, sustainable, and vibrant future for all. This is an opportunity to come together to support a project that promises to elevate our community and our economy.

So, let’s all focus on the big opportunity and impact and look beyond the noise and the naysayers. Let’s discuss how this high-speed rail project aligns with our shared aspirations for growth and progress. Together, we can turn this vision into a reality, proving once again that Dallas is a city that dreams big and achieves even bigger. Let’s get back to what’s good for Dallas and, in doing so, pave the way for a future we can all be proud of.

Former Turner Corp. CEO Tom Leppert served as Dallas mayor from 2007 to 2011.

