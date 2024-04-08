Former Solo Brands CEO Appointed to Lead Flooring Company Flooret

Send your company’s executive hires and promotions to assistant editor Layten Praytor at [email protected]

Flooret

John Merris, CEO

John Merris, the former president and CEO of Dallas-based Solo Brands, the parent company of Solo Stove and Chubbies, has jumped back into the C-Suite as the new CEO of San Diego-based Flooret, a vinyl and hardwood flooring company. After five years at the helm of Solo Brands, Merris left the company in January 2024. In his time, he grew Solo Brands from $11 million in revenue to more than $500 million. The executive will continue to be based in North Texas. “The founding team has done an incredible job building a powerful brand that I’m ready to get my hands on,” he said on LinkedIn.

Education: University of Texas at Austin (MBA), Brigham Young University (BA)

Carleton Companies

Tasha Krawiec, President and CEO

Tasha Krawiec has joined real estate company Carleton Companies as the president and CEO of Carleton Management Services, the company’s property management platform. Krawiec has more than 20 years of real estate experience, and previously served as senior vice president of operations for Indio Management from 2021 to 2023. Prior to that, she was the CEO of Independent Consultant for two years beginning and the VP of property operations for BH Management Services for six years.

Education: Texas Tech University

Dallas Stars

Al Montoya, Vice President, Cultural Growth, and Strategy

Al Montoya, the former NHL star, has been promoted to vice president, cultural growth, and strategy of the Dallas Stars. He joined the Stars as the director of community outreach in 2021. He was a professional hockey player for 14 years and is an inaugural member of the National Hockey League’s Player Inclusion Committee. Montoya was the first Cuban-American player in league history. Next month, as part of his new role, Montoya will travel with other team members to conduct a ‘Learn To Play’ clinic for kids in Mexico City.

Education: University of Michigan

Matthews Southwest Hospitality

Eric Friend, Vice President of Development and Acquisitions

Real estate development company Matthews Southwest Hospitality named Eric Friend as vice president of development and acquisitions. Friend previously worked as the VP of asset management at Bank OZK Real Estate Specialties Group. Prior to Bank OZK, he served as director of acquisitions and development at Omni Hotels & Resorts.

Education: Southern Methodist University (MBA), Oklahoma State University (BS)

MYCON General Contractors

Tad Sellman, Vice President

MYCON General Contractors has named Tad Sellman as vice president. He has more than 25 years of experience in the multifamily construction industry. Prior to his new role, he served as the SVP of construction for Billingsley and as executive over multifamily construction for Commerce Construction.

Education: N/A

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr

Thomas B. Berghman, Equity Shareholder

Thomas Berghman has worked for Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr for more than 10 years and is now an equity shareholder. Berghman is a member of the firm’s real estate practice, where he focuses on assisting clients ranging from institutional investors to individuals in the acquisition, disposition, development, and leasing. He also assists in the financing and managing of raw land, retail, office, mixed-use, multifamily, hospitality, medical, industrial, and other real estate assets.

Education: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (JD), The University of Texas at Austin (BA)

Drew McDonald, Equity Shareholder

Drew McDonald has worked for the firm for more than eight years, previously serving as an associate for four years. Now an equity shareholder, he is a member of the firm’s real estate practice, where he serves in similar ways to Berghman.

Education: Southern Methodist University (JD), The University of Texas at Austin (BA)

Julia Gasc Beckman, Shareholder

Julia Beckman has worked for the firm for over four years, and is now a shareholder. She is a member of the firm’s real estate practice, and represents commercial real estate investors, borrowers and developers across the country.

Education: Southern Methodist University (JD), The University of Texas at Austin (BA)

Jack Casanova Jr., Shareholder

Jack Casanova is a member of the firm’s M&A practice. Now a shareholder, he specializes in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, commercial transactions, and tax law. He regularly advises clients on corporate governance, entity formation and structuring, recapitalization, and executive compensation matters, including stock options and equity incentives.

Education: Tulane University (JD), Millsaps College (BA)

Garrick C. Smith, Shareholder

Garrick Smith is a member of the firm’s bankruptcy, restructuring, and insolvency practice. Now a shareholder, he represents debtors, creditors, trustees, landlords, lenders, third-party purchasers, and equity sponsors in a range of out-of-court workouts, bankruptcy cases and insolvency litigation across the country. Smith has also represented clients in Chapter 7 and 11 cases, as well as in contested matters and adversary proceedings before the state and bankruptcy and federal district courts. He previously worked as an attorney for Vinson and Elkins.

Education: University of Virginia (JD), The University of Texas at Austin (BA)

Kelly E. Wise, Shareholder

Kelly Wise is a member of the firm’s litigation and transportation practices and is now a shareholder. She focuses on a range of litigation matters, including construction liability and defects, premises liability and transportation and trucking liability. She is a member of the Dallas Bar Association’s WE LEAD: Women Empowered to Lead in the Legal Profession for 2024.

Education: The University of Texas (JD), The University of Oklahoma (BBA)

