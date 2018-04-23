D CEO’s Women’s Leadership Symposium Speakers Announced

Reserve your seat today for D CEO magazine’s third annual Women’s Leadership Symposium at 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on May 31, 2018 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel. This half-day symposium is a great opportunity to network with some of the leading women business leaders in North Texas.



We’ve handpicked an amazing group of speakers to inspire, educate, and inform other women on subjects such as Mentorship & Sponsorship, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Leadership & Culture. Attendees also will be able to interact with our guest panelists as they dive into a discussion on issues that are currently impacting women in the workplace.

Women’s Leadership Symposium 2018 Speakers:

Liana Dunlap , President and Chief Executive Officer, CoreSpace

, President and Chief Executive Officer, CoreSpace Carista Ragan Hill , General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer, StackPath

, General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer, StackPath Amy Lewis Hofland , Executive Director, Crow Collection of Asian Art

, Executive Director, Crow Collection of Asian Art Dale Janee , Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Savvy Sleepers

, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Savvy Sleepers Clarisa Lindenmeyer , Principal, Proximity To Power

, Principal, Proximity To Power Cynt Marshall , Chief Executive Officer, Dallas Mavericks

, Chief Executive Officer, Dallas Mavericks Amrita Patel , National Sales Manager, Commercial Vehicle Group, Wells Fargo Equipment Finance, Wells Fargo

, National Sales Manager, Commercial Vehicle Group, Wells Fargo Equipment Finance, Wells Fargo LaShanda Reed-Larry , Director of Inclusion, Diversity & Affirmative Action, Essilor of America

, Director of Inclusion, Diversity & Affirmative Action, Essilor of America Abbie Shipp , Associate Professor of Management, Texas Christian University-Neeley School of Business

, Associate Professor of Management, Texas Christian University-Neeley School of Business Roslyn Dawson Thompson , Chief Executive Officer, Dallas Women’s Foundation

, Chief Executive Officer, Dallas Women’s Foundation Terry Von Lehmden, General Manager, Talent Acquisition, Toyota



D CEO magazine dedicates its June edition to including editorial content focused on issues impacting women in business and leadership. The June edition will be distributed to all attendees at the Women’s Leadership Symposium.

