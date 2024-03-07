Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Weekend: March 7-10

Katt Williams

March 7-8| Texas Trust Credit Union Theater, Grand Prairie

Katt Williams added a second show to his North Texas stop after his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast in January ginned up interest in the veteran stand-up comic. A working comic since his teens, Williams has a lengthy list of stand-up specials, including “The Pimp Chronicles” and his latest, “Katt Williams: World War III.” Tickets are mostly available on the resale market now, but you might be able to find a single ticket, too.

Fall Out Boy

March 7, 6:30 p.m.| Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

Fall Out Boy’s current tour, So Much for (2our) Dust, is their second solo headlining tour (their last was 2021’s Hella Mega tour with Green Day and Weezer). They may be at the top of the bill this time, but they’ve also brought along Jimmy Eat World to open throughout the entire tour. Expect your favorites, but they’ll be interspersed with stuff from the newest album, So Much (For) Stardust.

Brian Setzer

March 7, 8 p.m.| Majestic Theatre

Three-time Grammy winner Brian Setzer will bring his rockabilly music to downtown Dallas on Thursday night. Yes, it may be a school night, but it’s OK to stay up late to catch the Stray Cats leader just once. Get ready for the show by re-watching La Bamba, where he played rockabilly pioneer Eddie Cochran or his 2002 episode of The Simpsons.

Dan + Shay

March 8, 7 p.m.| Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

Dan + Shay will take a break from their first season as coaches on The Voice to head to Cowtown for a date on their extended The Heartbreak on the Map tour. The tour gets its name from the third song from the duo’s latest album, Bigger Houses. The three-time Grammy winners will be joined by Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe.

Alan Cumming

March 8, two performances| Moody Performance Hall

Alan Cumming is bringing his solo show, Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, to Texas, making a stop in Dallas Friday night. The Tony Award-winner will explore aging, sexuality, and beauty through personal anecdotes, observations, and song and dance. “I’m constantly told, even now in my sixth decade, that I am child-like or puckish, and yet at the same time I’m also called a silver fox and a daddy,” he says. Cumming will have an early show at 7 p.m. and a late show at 9 p.m.

National Vocal Competition

March 8, 7:30 p.m.| Winspear Opera House

If you love opera, Friday night offers the chance to hear the best young talent in the country as they compete for a chance to be discovered. Nine finalists will perform with the Dallas Oper Orchestra, and attendees will also get the opportunity to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” Each of the finalists will perform an aria, ranging from Wagner to Puccini to Rachmaninoff to Rossini and Donizetti. They’ll be selected by judges from the Dallas Opera, the Los Angeles Opera, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and the Opera Parallèle.

American Western Weekend

March 8-9| Globe Life Park, Arlington

Even if rodeo isn’t your bag, the ticket price is worth it if you get to see major headliners. The American Western Weekend floated that idea last year with Cody Johnson and Maren Morris concerts after rodeo events, and this year’s event brings Luke Bryan on Friday night and Grapevine’s Post Malone on Saturday.

New New Fest

March 8-18| Throughout Dallas

New New Fest is back for a second year and is bringing more than 100 acts across six different venues over two weeks. The organizers say they’re supporting emerging acts, and have brought in bands from the UK, Spain, Japan, and more. There are also plenty of local acts as well. Venues include Four Corners Brewing, Henry’s Majestic, and Wriggly Tin.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks

March 9, 7 p.m.| AT&T Stadium, Arlington

The co-headling concert of Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will finally come to North Texas after being postponed last year after COVID hit Nicks’ band. Fans have been waiting a while—Joel last played in North Texas in 2019, while Nicks hasn’t made a solo appearance here since 2016. (She came to American Airlines Center in 2019 with Fleetwood Mac.) Expect every single favorite you have from both icons—the setlist is hefty.

The Kills

March 9, 8 p.m.| House of Blues

Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince are headed to Dallas Saturday night, 20 years or so after their debut album Keep On Your Mean Side. Since then, the garage-rock-meets-glam-punk-meets-the-blues band has released a few albums and also joined the Jack White-led supergroup The Dead Weather. They’re currently touring to support their newest album, God Games.

Vandoliers

March 9, 8 p.m.| Plaza Theatre, Garland

It’s been a busy couple of years for the North Texas-based Vandoliers. They’ve released a new album; toured the country with Joshua Ray Walker, Flogging Molly, and Turnpike Troubadours; and maybe gone a little viral in a good way. They’ll take the Plaza Theatre stage Saturday night as part of a series of shows from Garland Cultural Arts, with Bubba Bellin opening.

Letterkenny Presents: A Night of Comedy

March 10, 8 p.m.| Studio at the Factory

The cult favorite comedy show Letterkenny will come to Dallas Sunday night, sort of. Cast and writers from the Canadian show (which The New Yorker called “a surreal Canadian comedy to rival Schitt’s Creek”) will bring a bit of the show’s humor to the Studio at the Factory. Expect a headlining set from Mark Forward, as well as sets by Jeff McEnery and Allie Pearse.

