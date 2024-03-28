Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Weekend: March 28-31

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

March 29, 6:30 p.m.| Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall, Plano

Fans of 90s-era rap groups will want to point their cars in the direction of Plano, because Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be taking the Lexus Box Garden stage Friday night. The band is celebrating 30 years (which is impossible because that means we’re all old), having earned most of its recognition when they were signed by late NWA rapper Eazy-E in 1993. Expect to hear their biggest hits for certain—”Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “Tha Crossroads,” “For Tha Love of $,” and “East 1999.”

Charles Esten

March 29, 8 p.m.| Tulips, Fort Worth

If you were a fan of the TV show Nashville and still feel some kind of way about what they did to Rayna James, you’ll be happy to know that Deacon Claybourne will be in Fort Worth singing love songs Friday night. (If you never saw the show, that will mean nothing to you.) Charles Esten, who portrayed Claybourne for the 124 episodes the show was on TV, released an independent album, Love Ain’t Pretty, in January, and has been on tour supporting that album ever since. David Rosales opens.

The Polyphonic Spree

March 29, 7:45 p.m.| Longhorn Ballroom

A few months ago, The Polyphonic Spree released their first album in years, Salvage Enterprise. Crowdfunded by Spree fans, the concept album became fodder for frontman Tim DeLaughter’s cross-country road trip, where he hosted pop-up “listening experiences” in which he played the album for free to fans. Expect more of that magic Friday night at the Longhorn. Pedal Steel Noah and FIT will open.

Ruthie Foster

March 29, 8 p.m.| Plaza Theatre, Garland

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ruthie Foster will take the Plaza Theatre stage in Garland on Friday night. Foster’s music is based on the blues but incorporates other genres she has experienced, including her time in church, where her public singing career began. (There’s a reason she counts legends like Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin as influences.) This year, the blues artist celebrated her fifth Grammy nomination when her latest album, Healing Time, was nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

Barenaked Ladies

March 30, 5:30 p.m.| Omni PGA Frisco Resort, Frisco

Sure, the tickets to see Barenaked Ladies in Frisco Saturday night are $150 a pop, but you’ll also be supporting a good cause—Vogel Alcove. The nonprofit has helped more than 18,000 homeless children since it opened in 1978, and the Annual Arts Performance event raises a significant part of its operating budget. The night starts at 5:30 p.m. with an open bar reception, with dinner to follow. The band takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. and is expected to play all of your favorite hits (so be prepared to look at the person next to you at some point in the evening and say, “Haven’t you always wanted a monkey?”). An after-party with Emerald City will follow that.

Indigo de Souza

March 30, 7 p.m.| Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Asheville, North Carolina-based artist Indigo de Souza has had a pretty big couple of years—an appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts, making former President Barack Obama’s playlist, and a big tour supporting her 2023 album All of This Will End. She’s rumored to be working on a new project (expect to hear some of her new singles related to that) and says she’ll be taking a break at the end of this tour to complete the album.

Ministry

March 30, 7 p.m.| The Factory in Deep Ellum

Ministry’s new album, Hopiumforthemasses, dropped earlier this month, and frontman Al Jourgensen announced a spring tour shortly before its release. The 29-city tour started in San Francisco and will wrap in Tucson, Arizona, in April. While the lineup for the band has changed (as has its sound, going from synth-pop to industrial rock and metal), the excitement around the legendary band has not. The current lineup includes Jourgensen, Hellyeah drummer Roy Mayorga, Tool bassist Paul D’Amour, Madonna guitarist Monte Pittman, and Fear Factory keyboardist John Bechdel. Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly will open.

Thee Phanton & the Illharmonic Orchestra

March 31, 7:30 p.m.| Majestic Theater

If you’ve never had the opportunity to see Thee Phantom & the Illlharmonic Orchestra in action before, it’s honestly like nothing you’ve seen before. Think the fun and energy of hip-hop music, with a live orchestra, a pianist, a soul singer, a DJ, and an MC that breathes fire. This show sold out fast, but keep an eye on the AT&T Performing Arts Center website, because occasionally people will donate their tickets back for resale.

Go here to see our 2024 concert calendar listings. Listen to the playlist below to hear songs by artists performing in North Texas this weekend.

