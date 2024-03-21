Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Weekend: March 21-24

Selena214

Through March 24| Throughout Oak Cliff

Selena214—a dayslong homage to the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez—is celebrating its ninth year, and Oak Cliff is its epicenter. The event began Wednesday and continues through Sunday and will include Loteria, an art show, a screening of the 1997 biopic Selena (“anything for Selenas”), a market, lookalike and talent contests, and a cumbia party with the artist’s nephew, Principe Q.

Amos Lee with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra

March 22, 7:30 p.m.| Meyerson Symphony Center

Philadelphia singer/songwriter Amos Lee will perform in collaboration with the Dallas Symphony, which will be conducted by Andrew Lipke. Lee has been busy touring with various artists this year and will release his latest album, Transmissions, this summer. His last two albums were tributes to Lucinda Williams and Chet Baker, respectively, and his last album of original music was 2022’s Dreamland. This Dallas show marks the beginning of his 2024 headline tour.

Descendents and Circle Jerks

March 23, 7 p.m.| House of Blues

Punk legends Descendents and Circle Jerks announced a joint U.S. tour a few months ago, and will make their way to the House of Blues in Dallas Saturday night. Prior to the tour, both covered each other’s classics for a now sold-out split 7-inch vinyl album and also produced an amusing commercial.

Paula Poundstone

March 23, 7:30 p.m.| Winspear Opera House

She started as a standup comic in the 1980s, and ever since, Paula Poundstone has made a name for herself with her brand of observational humor. She has starred in several HBO comedy specials, appeared in movies like Inside Out, written award-nominated books, and is a regular on NPR’s “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” She also hosts a comedy podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”

Patti LuPone

March 23, 8 p.m.| Eisemann Center, Richardson

Fresh off her Tony-winning stint as Joanne in the Broadway revival of Company, Patti LuPone will bring her new retrospective concert tour, A Life in Notes, to Richardson’s Eisemann Center Saturday night. LuPone has appeared in many movies and TV shows but is also known for her legendary work on Broadway, including bringing Eva Peron to life in Evita. The concert is directed by the Tony-winning Scott Wittman.

Madonna

March 24 and 25| American Airlines Center

Madge will head to American Airlines Center for a two-night stay starting Sunday night as part of The Celebration Tour. It’s been more than a decade since the singer was in North Texas, but it looks like the Material Girl will make up for that with this tour—set lists from other shows indicate she’ll perform some of the best from her 14-album career, from “Like a Virgin” to more current hits. Bob the Drag Queen will open, but judging from other tour stops, there could be additional acts. Expect a late night; she’s known for her tardiness.

Juanes

March 24, 8 p.m.| Majestic Theatre

Juanes, who hails from Colombia, has won 26 Latin Grammy awards and four Grammy awards during his career, and his latest tour supports his new studio album, Via Cotidiana. But fans are also appreciating that it includes his greatest hits—more than 17,000 fans in New York lined up in March to get tickets for his July show.

Also check out:

Remy Reilly and Ren Galera, March 21, 5:45 p.m., Sammons Park. Get tickets.

Fey, March 21, 7 p.m., House of Blues. Get tickets.

Willis, March 21, 7 p.m., Dada. Get tickets.

Deap Vally, March 21, 8 p.m., Trees. Get tickets.

Electric Church feat. J Hawkins & the Nightshift, March 21, 8 p.m., Dan’s Silverleaf, Denton. Get tickets.

Steven Curtis Chapman, March 22, 7:30 p.m., Arlington Music Hall, Arlington. Get tickets.

Jim Gaffigan, March 22, 8 p.m., WinStar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma. Get tickets.

Lilly Hiatt, March 22, 8 p.m., Dada. Get tickets.

Pink Martini, March 22, 8 p.m., Winspear Opera House. Get tickets.

Nita Strauss, March 22, 8 p.m., Granada Theater. Get tickets.

The Last Dinner Party, March 22, 8 p.m., Studio at the Factory. Get tickets.

Grupo Duelo, March 22, 9 p.m., Texas Trust Credit Union Theater, Grand Prairie. Get tickets.

Josh Weathers, March 22, 10 p.m., Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Texas Forever Fest feat. Wade Bowen, Kaitlin Butts, George Dunham & His All Star Band, March 23, 11 a.m., Haggard Park, Plano. Get details.

Farseek, March 23, 7 p.m., Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, Denton. Get tickets.

Tiny Habits, March 23, 7 p.m., House of Blues. Get tickets.

Keyshia Cole, March 23, 8 p.m., Dickies Arena, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Mike Doughty, March 23, 8 p.m., Deep Ellum Art Co. Get tickets.

Legacy 4, March 23, 9 p.m., Magnolia Motor Lounge, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Easton Corbin, March 23, 10 p.m., Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Laura Jane Grace, March 24, 8 p.m., Tulips, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Go here to see our 2024 concert calendar listings.

