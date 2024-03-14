Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Weekend: March 14-17

New New Fest

Through March 18| Throughout Dallas

New New Fest’s second weekend will feature an official showcase from Austin’s Chaparelle, Japan’s Helsinki Lambda Club, and Dallas’ Jake Quillen at Wriggly Tin. Between Saturday and Sunday, an additional 16 acts from all over the globe will perform. Venues include Four Corners Brewing, Henry’s Majestic, and Wriggly Tin.

Trevor Noah

March 14-15| Music Hall at Fair Park

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been on the road since last year, and has managed to tailor each stop of his Off the Record tour to the city, state, and/or country he visits. He takes the stage at the Music Hall at Fair Park just days after the Texas primaries, so don’t be surprised to see some topical political humor, too. He released his third Netflix stand-up special, I Wish You Would, in 2022.

A Night at the Movies

March 15-17| Meyerson Symphony Center

Conductor Sarah Hicks will lead the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through 10 Oscar-nominated movie scores, focusing on the multi-Oscar winning composer John Williams. Movies to be featured include Superman, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, The Patriot, Jaws, and Star Wars.

Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival

March 16, Noon| Southside Preservation Hall, Fort Worth

The Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival is a great opportunity to catch some award-winning artists from across the country. But more importantly, it’s a great opportunity to learn about the vital role Black musicians have had in the evolution of American music. Go for the music from an array of artists that include Lizzie No, Jerron Paxton, Corey Harris, Piedmont Acoustic Bluz Duo, Jontavious Willis, Joy Clark, and more, but stay for the education.

Madi Diaz

March 16, 8 p.m.| The Kessler

Nashville singer-songwriter Madi Diaz is on tour supporting her latest album, Weird Faith, which was released last month. The singer has gotten some attention from some well-known artists; she joined Harry Styles’ backing band after opening for him and Kacey Musgraves appears on one track in the new album, ”Don’t Do Me Good.” Jackson Scribner opens.

Old Crow Medicine Show

March 16, 8 p.m.| Longhorn Ballroom

Old Crow Medicine Show is celebrating their 25th anniversary, but their popularity hasn’t waned since their popular song “Wagon Wheel” was released 20 years ago. They’ve won two Grammy awards, and their most recent album, Jubilee, was nominated for Best Folk Album this year. The latter has earned accolades from a bevy of music journalists, including SPIN, No Depression, and American Songwriter. The Nashville six-piece will take the Longhorn Ballroom stage Saturday, with Vincent Neil Emerson opening.

Scarface: The ‘Behind the Desk’ Experience

March 17, 7 p.m. | Studio at the Factory

The Houston rap legend had a bit of a renaissance after a recent performance on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” web feature. He’s taking that show into clubs across the country, using a full band to reimagine songs from throughout his career.

Also check out:

Geoff Tate and Adrian Vandenberg, March 14, 7 p.m., House of Blues. Get tickets.

Michael Martin Murphey, March 14, 8 p.m., Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Brothers and The Hayes, March 14, 8:30 p.m., Sundown at Granada. Get tickets.

Southside Spillover Festival, March 15-16, Tulips, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Black Joe Lewis, March 15, 7 p.m., The Kessler. Get tickets.

Shake Russell and Michael Hearne, March 15, 8 p.m., Poor David’s Pub. Get tickets.

The Toadies, March 15, 8 p.m., Lava Cantina, The Colony. Get tickets.

Kill the Noise, March 15, 10 p.m., Stereo Live. Get tickets.

Sasha Colby, March 16, 7 p.m., House of Blues. Get tickets.

Eric Church, March 16, 8 p.m., Choctaw Grand Casino, Durant, Oklahoma. Get tickets.

Tyler Childers, March 16, 8 p.m., WinStar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma. Get tickets.

Subdocta, March 16, 9 p.m., The Green Elephant. Get tickets.

Josh Turner, March 16, 10 p.m., Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Slobberbone, March 17, 5 p.m., Dan’s Silverleaf, Denton. Get tickets.

Jhariah, March 17, 6 p.m., Cheapsteaks. Get tickets.

Kolton Moore & the Clever Few, March 17, 7 p.m., Echo Lounge & Music Hall. Get tickets.

The Armed, March 17, 7 p.m., House of Blues. Get tickets.

Go here to see our 2024 concert calendar listings. Listen to the playlist below to hear songs by artists performing in North Texas this weekend.

