Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Weekend: February 8-11

The Mavericks

February 9-10| Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, Fort Worth

The Mavericks are on the road supporting their Time Deluxe reissue, which celebrates its 10th birthday this year. The reissued album has the original 14 tracks, plus a new single, “Tonight Is the Night,” a conjunto take of “Ven Hacia Mi,” and a cover of Glen Campbell’s “Gentle On My Mind.” The band, led by singer Raul Malo, is known for blending country, Tejano, rock, and other genres.

Chris J. Norwood & The Knockdown Dragout

February 9, 8 p.m.| The Kessler

Singer-songwriter Chris J. Norwood released albums on the Dallas-based State Fair label. Then he formed The Knockdown Dragout, a soul revue complete with a horn section and a background vocal group called The Knockouts. The band will debut a new self-titled album on Friday and celebrate by taking the stage at The Kessler that night. The Rosemont Kings and Kirk Thurmond will open.

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin

February 10, 7 p.m.| Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, and Pitbull hit Dallas during the fall leg of The Trilogy Tour, and now they’re heading to Cowtown for the tour’s second leg. It’s hard to believe, but it’s been a couple of decades since Martin, Iglesias, and Pitbull had their first hits in “She Bangs,” “Bailamos,” and the album M.I.A.M.I., respectively.

The Suffers

February 10, 8 p.m.| Lewisville Grand Theater, Lewisville

Houston’s The Suffers blend soul, funk, and R&B into what they call Gulf Coast Soul. But they started more than a decade ago as a reggae cover band, drawing inspiration from the 1978 Jamaican film The Rockers, which referred to the artists in the film as “the sufferers.” Since the debut of their full-length album in 2015, the band has gained attention from the media and appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts.

Oak Cliff Mardi Gras Parade

February 11, 1 p.m.| Oak Cliff

Can’t get to NOLA to celebrate Mardi Gras? Go Oak Cliff’s annual parade brings all the floats, krewes, and fun without needing a plane ticket. Take in the sights and sounds (and collect those beads) Sunday afternoon as the parade makes its way down Davis Street. Plenty of music can be heard during the parade, but several local bars and restaurants will also continue the party with more live music after the parade—dip in for a bite, a drink, and some fun.

Also check out:

Archer Oh, February 8, 7 p.m., Dada. Get tickets.

Jonas Brothers, February 8, 8 p.m., Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, Oklahoma. Get tickets.

Mipso, February 8, 8 p.m., Deep Ellum Art Co. Get tickets.

Rod Stewart, February 8, 8 p.m., WinStar World Casino, Thackerville, Oklahoma. Get tickets.

American Slang, February 8, 8 p.m., Magnolia Motor Lounge, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Dallas Comedy Festival, February 9, 8 p.m., Texas Trust Credit Union Theatre. Get tickets.

Morat, February 9, 8 p.m., Toyota Music Factory, Irving. Get tickets.

Kaivon, February 9, 8 p.m., The Studio at the Factory. Get tickets.

Psychic Love Child, February 9, 8 p.m., Andy’s Bar, Denton. Get tickets.

Teenage Bottlerocket, February 9, 8 p.m., Granada Theater. Get tickets.

Joe Nichols, February 9, 8 p.m., Shift4 Arena/Texas Live, Arlington. Get tickets.

Cody Canada & the Departed, February 9, 10 p.m., Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

James Hype, February 9, 10 p.m., Stereo Live. Get tickets.

The Movement, February 10, 7 p.m., Echo Lounge & Music Hall. Get tickets.

ISOxo, February 10, 9 p.m., The Factory in Deep Ellum. Get tickets.

La Fiera de Ojinaga, February 10, 9 p.m., Toyota Music Factory, Irving. Get tickets.

Wade Bowen, February 10, 10 p.m., Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Meduza, February 10, 10 p.m., Stereo Live. Get tickets.

Gideon, February 11, 6 p.m., Trees. Get tickets.

Katy Kirby, February 11, 8 p.m., Sons of Hermann Hall. Get tickets.

Jamila Woods, February 11, 8 p.m., Studio at the Factory. Get tickets.

Matthew McNeal, February 11, 9 p.m., Tulips, Fort Worth. Get tickets.

Go here to see our 2024 concert calendar listings. Listen to the playlist below to hear songs by artists performing in North Texas this weekend.

Get the FrontRow Newsletter Get a front row seat to the best shows, arts, and things to do across North Texas. Never miss a beat.