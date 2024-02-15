Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Weekend: February 15-18

Cold War Kids

February 15, 7 p.m.| House of Blues

The Cold War Kids got their start in college, producing three EPs in the early 2000s before releasing their debut LP Robbers & Cowards. Since then, they’ve released nine more blues-tinged rock albums and hit the road several times. They’ll be at the House of Blues Thursday night. Hovvdy opens.

DJ Brody Jenner

February 15, 10 p.m.| The Rayleigh Underground, Irving

DJs Brody Jenner (yes, that Jenner) and Devin Lucien will head to Irving’s new Rayleigh Underground for its inaugural month. The venue boasts a 36-foot wall of visuals, a laser-light show-producing chandelier, and rotating content. According to the venue spokesperson, Jenner and Lucien will spin tunes in a Vegas-style production.

Joe and Cedric the Entertainer

February 16, 8 p.m.| Texas Trust Credit Union Theater, Grand Prairie

R&B singer Joe and Cedric the Entertainer will extend Valentine’s Day with their The Definition of Love II: The Love and Laughter Edition tour. Expect plenty of 90s-era slow jams and dance tunes from Joe, and laughs from Cedric the Entertainer.

Extreme and Living Colour

February 17, 7 p.m.| House of Blues

Boston-bred Extreme launched onto the national stage in the late 90s with the acoustic ballad “More Than Words.” The band broke up in the mid-90s, with Gary Cherone joining Van Halen as lead singer for a bit and guitarist Nuno Bettencourt embarked on a solo career. They reformed about 17 years ago and released a couple more albums. Fellow 90s rock band Living Colour will open.

Branford Marsalis

February 17, 8 p.m.| Eisemann Center, Richardson

Jazz great Branford Marsalis will head to Richardson Saturday night, performing with the Plano Symphony Orchestra. The saxophonist and two-time Grammy winner often performs with his quartet but also occasionally heads out on solo gigs like this one, accompanied by classical ensembles.

Black Violin

February 18,7 p.m.| Majestic Theatre

Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste have performed as the classical-meets-hip-hop duo of Black Violin for almost 20 years. Their current tour, The Black Violin Experience, comes after their recent Grammy nomination for the Blind Boys of Alabama collaboration “The Message.” You may have seen them on PBS Newshour, MSNBC, CBS This Morning, and more. The show is sold out, but you may have luck on third-party sites before Saturday night.

Go here to see our 2024 concert calendar listings. Listen to the playlist below to hear songs by artists performing in North Texas this weekend.

