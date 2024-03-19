Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Mar 19, 2024
46° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
D Home Events

Scenes from the 2024 D Home Best Designers Celebration

More than 150 designers gathered for the magazine's annual soiree at The Mason Dallas earlier this month.
By D Home |
View Gallery
Image
Ginger Hartford (Dallas Market Center), Christopher Crain (Dallas Market Center), Kendra Wagner (Unique Loom), Lori Castillo (Dallas Market Center), and Jaclyn Sion (Dallas Market Center). Bret Redman
View Gallery
Advertisement

Scenes from the 2024 D Home Best Designers Celebration

{{ oneIndex }} / {{ images.length }}

Advertisement

On March 7, D Home once again brought together the crème de la crème of the Dallas design community for the highly anticipated Best Designers event, which was hosted at The Mason Dallas.  

Guests had the unique opportunity to create personalized aroma therapy vials, courtesy of Brown Jordan. Visual Comfort & Co. treated attendees to a gourmet gelato experience, and California Closets set the stage with a live band performance. And for those seeking to capture the memories, il Granito provided a photo booth experience, ensuring no moment went uncelebrated. 

As the night unfolded, guests eagerly participated in multiple raffles, adding an extra element of excitement to the festivities. Honorees reveled in the opportunity to connect with one another while honoring the exceptional talents showcased in the Spring edition of D Home.

Special thanks to our premier sponsors—Bonick Landscaping, Brown Jordan, California Closets, Dallas Market Center, il granito, and Visual Comfort—for their unwavering support in making this event possible. We are also grateful to our supporting sponsors, Sherwin Williams and Feizy, for their contributions to the evening’s success. 

Congratulations to all 2024 honorees, whose dedication and vision continue to shape and elevate the design landscape of our city.

View Gallery

Author

D Home

D Home

Related Articles

Image
D Home Events

Scenes from D Home’s Visionary Awards 2023

Guests enjoyed networking, dinner, and a special awards presentation celebrating excellence in Dallas home design, build, and architecture.
By D Home
Image
D Home Events

Scenes From D Home’s Best Builders Celebration

Guests mingled in a spring-forward outdoor party at Marie Gabrielle Restaurant and Gardens.
By D Home
Image
D Home Events

Scenes from D Home’s 2023 Best Builders Nomination Party

More than 100 industry experts gathered at Dallas Market Center to celebrate.
By D Home Staff
Advertisement