Scenes from the 2024 D Home Best Designers Celebration

On March 7, D Home once again brought together the crème de la crème of the Dallas design community for the highly anticipated Best Designers event, which was hosted at The Mason Dallas.

Guests had the unique opportunity to create personalized aroma therapy vials, courtesy of Brown Jordan. Visual Comfort & Co. treated attendees to a gourmet gelato experience, and California Closets set the stage with a live band performance. And for those seeking to capture the memories, il Granito provided a photo booth experience, ensuring no moment went uncelebrated.

As the night unfolded, guests eagerly participated in multiple raffles, adding an extra element of excitement to the festivities. Honorees reveled in the opportunity to connect with one another while honoring the exceptional talents showcased in the Spring edition of D Home.

Special thanks to our premier sponsors—Bonick Landscaping, Brown Jordan, California Closets, Dallas Market Center, il granito, and Visual Comfort—for their unwavering support in making this event possible. We are also grateful to our supporting sponsors, Sherwin Williams and Feizy, for their contributions to the evening’s success.

Congratulations to all 2024 honorees, whose dedication and vision continue to shape and elevate the design landscape of our city.

Get the FrontRow Newsletter Get a front row seat to the best shows, arts, and things to do across North Texas. Never miss a beat.