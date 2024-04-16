Scenes from the D Home Spring Issue Party 2024

On April 3, the Dallas design community gathered at the Dallas Market Center to celebrate the release of D Home’s 2024 Spring Issue. Notable members of the community mingled with D Home staffers while enjoying a smorgasbord of food, wine, and entertainment.

The Dallas Market Center is a dynamic hub for creativity and innovation. Offering a curated selection of showrooms, galleries, and design studios, it serves as a haven where imagination meets craftsmanship. From cutting-edge furnishings to timeless classics, the center caters to every design need, inspiring visitors to explore and discover the limitless possibilities of design. Thank you to Dallas Market Center for hosting and making the evening possible.

Get the AtHome Newsletter Enjoy Dallas' best trends, hot properties, and tips from local designers to help you nest in style delivered weekly.