This Lush Preston Hollow Backyard Makes Me So Jealous

I don’t know Dr. Norma Melamed. She’s a neurologist. She sent me an email this morning. It read:

“With the sweltering temps in Dallas, I thought you might enjoy some pics of my little secret garden oasis that is surviving & still happy with a lot of attention & loving care, multiple outdoor ‘rooms’ each with their own ambience to enhance the senses and mood, every seasonal plant planted by me to create an artistic environment within the ‘frame’ of the yard perimeter fence. ENJOY!!”

Here’s the thing: my own personal backyard in East Dallas is turning into a hellscape. So is my front yard. And my side yards. Which is why I especially dug Bethany’s LeadingOff newsletter this morning, because she gave me a tip about a yard-watering alert that the city of Dallas can send you based on your address. Here’s where to sign up. Oh, and you might want to subscribe to the daily LeadingOff newsletter because it’s awesome.

I digress. My plants and grass are withering. We put in a 15-foot red leaf maple at the start of the pandemic. I noticed this morning that some of its leaves are burned. I mean, like, as if someone had held a flame to them. I’m struggling to get through this heat.

Not Dr. Norma and her little secret garden oasis. Such a smug neurologist!

I’m kidding. I actually found it therapeutic to look at Norma’s backyard. I want to go WFH in Norma’s backyard. Wonder if she’d give me her wifi password. Anyway, have a look for yourself. And stay hydrated, my friends.

