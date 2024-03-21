Denton Physician Arrested for Indecent Assault

Denton Police arrested Denton physician Dr. Ikenna Adugba for allegedly inappropriately touching four patients during doctor’s visits in 2022 and 2023.

The Texas Medical Board suspended Adugba’s license in February after it reported that the Denton Police Department arrested him for indecent assault. Adugba was a Medicaid provider at First Care Medical Center in Denton. The Texas Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit assisted DPD with the case, prompting a release from the office of the Attorney General announcing the arrest.

Adugba trained in Nigeria before his residency at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He then moved to Texas, where he has been in practice for 23 years, according to the TMB. He has an extensive disciplinary history with the TMB going back to 2010 when he had to pay a $500 fine for failing to sign a death certificate in a timely manner.

The TMB suspension in February was the most recent in a series of disciplinary actions taken against Adugba over the years. Additional alleged offenses included not providing the TMB with necessary information about his practice, not supervising his patients, and not maintaining accurate medical records. Punishments included requiring him to pay thousands of dollars in fines, have his practice supervised by another physician, take continuing education courses, take and pass the medical jurisprudence exam, and more.

In 2013, Adugba saw a patient with a complex medical history who had received three kidney transplants. According to State Office of Administration Hearings documents, they measured elevated blood pressure and creatine levels at the patient’s last visit in 2014. Adugba failed to follow up with the patient or refer them to a nephrologist, even after a month of calls from the patient asking about the results of the tests. The patient was hospitalized as a result of complications connected to elevated blood pressure and creatine levels.

At the same time, TMB disciplined Adugba for failing to provide proper documentation about why he was prescribing controlled substances for pain to 12 additional patients. For a dozen other patients, Adugba was disciplined for failing to give enough justification for why he was prescribing antipsychotic treatment for patients with psychiatric and behavioral disorders, according to the TMB.

Adugba’s license remains suspended pending further board action.

