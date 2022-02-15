In Fort Worth, Envisioning a Home as Art

Letitia and Sedrick Huckaby do not have to be here. They are both internationally acclaimed, actively working artists, with impressive credentials and experience. Among many other things, Sedrick even briefly served as former President George W. Bush’s painting instructor. They would be a credit to any city’s art scene.

The Hucakbys certainly don’t have to be as involved as they have been over the past decade or so. They could use Fort Worth—where they live with their three kids—as a home base for far-flung adventure, a convenient spot near DFW Airport and nothing more.

But Letitia and Sedrick have always made their presence felt, their impact known, and it has all led up to the opening of Kinfolk House. The bungalow in Fort Worth’s Polytechnic Heights neighborhood, now renovated and reimagined, once belonged to Sedrick’s grandmother, known to all as Big Momma. The Huckabys bought it after her death, and under their stewardship, the space will now function as a shared gallery, a performance hall, an educational center—a hub for art and artists both local and national in just about every discipline.

Writer Alex Temblador explores the story of the Huckaby’s and Big Momma’s house in this story, online today.