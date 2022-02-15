Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Feb 16, 2022
In Fort Worth, Envisioning a Home as Art

The next project for one of the most prominent couples in the North Texas art scene: transforming Sedrick’s grandmother’s Polytechnic Heights home into a “living, breathing, moving work for art that changes over time.”
Root and Branch: Big Momma’s house sits on a large dogleg-shaped plot in a mostly residential neighborhood. The neighbors to the left have chickens, goats, and a horse. To the right, several doors down, is a lot filled with used cars. Sedrick remembers jumping the back fence every day after elementary school to hang out with friends and family. Elizabeth Lavin

Letitia and Sedrick Huckaby do not have to be here. They are both internationally acclaimed, actively working artists, with impressive credentials and experience. Among many other things, Sedrick even briefly served as former President George W. Bush’s painting instructor. They would be a credit to any city’s art scene.

The Hucakbys certainly don’t have to be as involved as they have been over the past decade or so. They could use Fort Worth—where they live with their three kids—as a home base for far-flung adventure, a convenient spot near DFW Airport and nothing more.

But Letitia and Sedrick have always made their presence felt, their impact known, and it has all led up to the opening of Kinfolk House. The bungalow in Fort Worth’s Polytechnic Heights neighborhood, now renovated and reimagined, once belonged to Sedrick’s grandmother, known to all as Big Momma. The Huckabys bought it after her death, and under their stewardship, the space will now function as a shared gallery, a performance hall, an educational center—a hub for art and artists both local and national in just about every discipline.

Writer Alex Temblador explores the story of the Huckaby’s and Big Momma’s house in this story, online today.

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

